The battle with Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A represents one of the significant turning points within the story. She is a Dragon type expert who works for Jacinthe and she appears just as the situation begins to calm down after your fights with the Rogue Mega Pokemon, which are Froslass, Altaria, and Venusaur.

After you have defeated those three Pokemon, Lebanne arrives outside of Hotel Z, accompanied by two other trainers, and she is prepared to force you to join the Lumiose Society of Battle Connoisseurs, also known as the SBC. That said, here is how to defeat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to beat Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A

When Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A appears, the area around Hotel Z transforms into a restricted zone that feels like a mix between a Wild Zone and a Battle Zone. You don’t get much time to prepare once she declares the challenge. Her battle is a test of endurance and adaptability, especially with her team’s blend of coverage moves that punish predictable counters.

Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A opens with her Noivern, followed by Tyrantrum and Garchomp, and finally ends with her ace, a Mega Dragalge that can outlast most of your special attackers. You’ll need to plan for both speed and sustainability if you want to make it through without burning through too many healing items.

Lebanne’s team lineup

1) Noivern (Flying/Dragon, Lv. 53)

Moves: Hurricane, Super Fang, Dragon Pulse, Air Slash

Hurricane, Super Fang, Dragon Pulse, Air Slash Opens the fight with high Speed and can use Super Fang to halve your HP—best taken out early.

2) Tyrantrum (Rock/Dragon, Lv. 53)

Moves: Earthquake, Breaking Swipe, Rock Slide, Crunch

Earthquake, Breaking Swipe, Rock Slide, Crunch Strong physical attacker capable of breaking through weaker defenses.

3) Garchomp (Dragon/Ground, Lv. 53)

Moves: Earthquake (+), Swords Dance (+), Dragon Claw, Iron Head (+)

Hits extremely hard and can boost with Swords Dance; Plus Moves make it especially dangerous against Mega Pokémon.

4) Dragalge (Poison/Dragon, Lv. 54) - Mega evolves

Moves: Sludge Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Hydro Pump, Protect (+)

Sludge Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Hydro Pump, Protect (+) Her ace; gains a big Special Defense boost after Mega Evolving, making it difficult to take down with special attacks.

How to counter Lebanne’s team in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you’ve just beaten Rogue Mega Froslass, this fight becomes a lot easier. Using the Froslassite, you can Mega Evolve your own Froslass and it’s a good counter to most of Lebanne’s lineup. Being Ice-type, Mega Froslass deals 4x damage to both Noivern and Garchomp and hits Tyrantrum and Dragalge effectively too.

However, Dragalge’s Mega form demands a different approach. Its Poison typing makes it weak to Ground-type attacks, so Pokemon like Excadrill or Krookodile are your best bets to finish the fight.

Keep in mind that Lebanne’s team has strong coverage against Fairy-types, so relying solely on them isn’t ideal. A balanced mix of Ice, Water, and Ground-types will give you enough options to adapt as the battle unfolds.

Strategy to stay ahead

Dragalge evolving (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Lebanne’s Dragons are aggressive and cover most of their weaknesses, so don’t expect to breeze through just by matching types. Open with something fast to immediately neutralize Noivern, then switch into durable Pokemon against Tyrantrum and Garchomp.

When Lebanne in Pokemon Legends Z-A brings out Mega Dragalge, play defensively until you find an opening. It’s safer to chip away with physical attacks rather than trade blows directly.

If you’ve charged your Mega Gauge, using it at the right time can turn the tide. Mega Froslass’s speed advantage and access to Ice-type moves make her one of the most reliable answers here.

