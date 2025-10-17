How to get Swablu and Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A features many returning beloved Pokemon, among which is Swablu. This fluffy Normal/Flying-type is more popular for evolving into the powerful Dragon/Flying-type Altaria, one of the most popular in its category. That said, it is a rare spawn, so you may have to go hunting it down across the urban jungle that is Lumiose City.

This guide details all about how to get Swablu and Altaria in this newest Game Freak JRPG. Read on to know more.

How to get Swablu in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Start the journey to obtaining Altaria from Wild Zone 6 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As with most Pokemon found across Lumiose City, Swablu is encountered in one of the many Wild Zones that pop up around the map. This Pokemon can be encountered first in Wild Zone 6, and then later in Wild Zone 18 when the area becomes available for access.

However, it is the former Wild Zone that grants relatively early access toS wablu, so it is best caught from there. This area has a bunch of other Pokemon as well, such as Houndour and Flaffy. That said, since Swablu is part-Flying type, it will not be found on the street-levels of the zone.

Instead, you must take the Holovator - the yellow elevator - on the side of the building that is visible right after entering Wild Zone 6 from its front entrance. Head up, navigate across the roofs with the Flaffy, climb up the ladder to find this white-and-blue, cloud-winged Pokemon on the blue rooftop.

If you use a Quick Ball from stealth while the Swablu is unaware, you may catch it instantly. Else Swablu will need to be abttled and defeated to be caught. Note that the Pokeball thrown window only lasts a few seconds before the Pokemon faints and disappears, so act quickly.

How to get Altaria in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Altaria can be obtained as an evolution of Swablu at level 35. While Swablu is not a Dragon-type, its evolution is, and as such, the original form levels up slowly compared to other Pokémon in the game. Once Swablu has reached level 35, you will get a notification pop-up that it is ready to evolve.

Open the Pokemon menu to see an arrow next to its portrait. Select the Pokemon, then click on Evolve to turn it into Altaria. If you are having trouble grinding for EXP, then we recommend using Rare Candies and EXP Shards. While the former is rare, the latter can be found scattered around the world and can also be obtained as a reward for completing certain Side Missions around the map.

