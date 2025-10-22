How to defeat Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A 

The fight against Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a major turning point in the story, both in its level of difficulty and its importance to the plot. A former member of Team Flare who is now part of Team Flare Nouveau, Griselle is not just another regular trainer. She is a smart and fiery opponent who knows exactly how to defeat players who are not ready for her.

Ad

You will encounter her during the main mission called Reaching Rank A, which happens right before your final promotion match with Grisham. Here is how to take down Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to beat Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You will first meet Griselle at the Nouveau Café in Centrico Plaza, where she has a job working with Grisham. At first, the conversation seems very casual and normal until she understands that you have discovered her secret history with Team Flare.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Her entire attitude changes in an instant, and this new sense of strain continues all the way to the old café that once belonged to Lysandre, which is now completely abandoned.

Ad

It is there that she directly challenges you to a Pokemon battle. This location is a very appropriate battleground, as it is filled with the memories and echoes of Team Flare's ultimate failure and defeat. Griselle makes a point to fully live up to that complicated legacy during your fight.

Also read: How to get Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Griselle’s team lineup

1) Talonflame (Fire/Flying, Lv. 59)

Ad

Moves: Flare Blitz, Steel Wing, Quick Attack, U-Turn (+)

Flare Blitz, Steel Wing, Quick Attack, U-Turn (+) Leads the battle, often spams Flare Blitz for strong early pressure.

2) Camerupt (Fire/Ground, Lv. 59)

Moves: Earthquake, Lava Plume, Rock Slide, Protect (+)

Earthquake, Lava Plume, Rock Slide, Protect (+) Uses a mix of strong STAB moves to punish Rock and Steel-types.

3) Aerodactyl (Rock/Flying, Lv. 60)

Moves: Stone Edge, Iron Head, Crunch, Thunder Fang (+)

Stone Edge, Iron Head, Crunch, Thunder Fang (+) Fastest Pokémon on her team but frail; hits hard before going down.

4) Metagross (Steel/Psychic, Lv. 60)

Ad

Moves: Bullet Punch, Psycho Cut, Brutal Swing, Ice Punch (+)

Bullet Punch, Psycho Cut, Brutal Swing, Ice Punch (+) Acts as a bulky powerhouse that can tank hits and strike back effectively.

5) Pyroar (Fire/Normal, Lv. 61) - Mega evolves

Moves: Flamethrower, Earth Power, Hyper Voice, Snarl

Flamethrower, Earth Power, Hyper Voice, Snarl Her ace and primary threat; a fast Special Attacker with powerful STAB coverage.

How to counter Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A is sending Talonflame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A lineup leans heavily on Fire and Flying coverage, with two Pokémon sharing both types. She also uses dual-type combos to cover weaknesses, making it risky to rely on a single counter type.

Ad

Start by bringing in Rock or Water-types to shut down her Fire-heavy team early. Talonflame and Aerodactyl both crumble to Stone Edge or similar Rock attacks. A Pokemon that resists Fire and can hit back physically like Mega Tyranitar.

Once Talonflame and Aerodactyl are down, you’ll want to prepare for Camerupt. Its Earthquake can one-shot anything weak to Ground, so switch into a fast Water-type like Greninja, Gyarados, or Starmie to wipe it out before it attacks.

Ad

Metagross is best handled with Dark or Ghost moves, but since it also has Ice Punch and Brutal Swing, don’t rely on frail sweepers. Crunch from Mega Tyranitar or a well-timed Shadow Ball from a bulky special attacker can finish the job.

Finally, there’s Mega Pyroar. It’s fast, unpredictable, and capable of dropping your defenses with Snarl before striking with Flamethrower or Earth Power. Your best bet is to send out something that resists Fire and can hit back hard again.

Ad

Mega Tyranitar shines here as it's Stone Edge deals massive damage, and its naturally high bulk lets it survive Pyroar’s hits long enough to counter.

Recommended strategy and counters

By this point in the story, you should already have beaten the Rogue Mega Tyranitar and earned the Tyranitarite. That reward pays off here as Mega Tyranitar is practically built for this fight against Griselle in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Stone Edge handles Talonflame , Aerodactyl , and even Mega Pyroar efficiently.

handles , , and even efficiently. Crunch hits Metagross super effectively, covering one of Griselle’s bulkiest threats.

hits super effectively, covering one of Griselle’s bulkiest threats. Against Camerupt, bring in a dedicated Water-type such as Feraligatr, Blastoise, or Gyarados to clear it safely.

Ad

The idea is to rotate smartly between resistances and type matchups rather than brute-forcing the entire team with one Pokemon.

You can check out more Pokemon related content below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨