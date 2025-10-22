What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Oct 22, 2025 21:34 GMT
What are Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A explained (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A allow your Pokemon to gain an edge during the crucial moments of a battle. Plus Moves are available to every single Pokemon in the game and can be activated during a fight. They are essentially stronger variations of your regular moves and were introduced in Pokemon Legends Z-A as a brand new feature in the series.

This article will explain how Plus Moves in Pokemon Z-A work and how you can use them to your advantage.

Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A: What they do and how to use

Use Plus Moves to win more battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Use Plus Moves to win more battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A become available after you complete the story's Main Mission 9. Once you finish this mission, AZ will reward you with a Mega Ring, which plays a crucial role in executing the Plus Moves.

As your Pokemon levels up, you will notice new Plus Moves in its arsenal. These moves essentially provide a buff to your usual attacks and increase their damage, duration, or provide a larger AoE, where applicable. Mega Power is used every time you use a Plus Move.

To use a Plus Move during active battle, press the '+' button on your Switch. The logo for active/available moves will change. You can then use them as Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Acquiring these moves can occur in two different ways. Firstly, as mentioned earlier, either you can level up your Pokemon or you may use Seeds of Mastery to train them. To use the latter method, you'll have to reach Rank E and then bring the Seeds of Justice to Josee at the Justice Dojo. The Dojo is located

These seeds will help you turn moves learned via Technical Machines into Plus Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The Seeds of Justice can be earned by defeating Alpha Pokemon in the game.

Interestingly, Pokemon in their Mega Evolution form will not get the option to use Plus Moves because those moves are already active as long as they remain in the Mega form. This means that you get the maximum potential of your Pokemon during this time without having to use any additional power-ups.

bell-icon Manage notifications