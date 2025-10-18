Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete Reaching Rank E main mission

Completing the Reach Rank E main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a challenging yet engaging experience. Mission 14, aka Reaching Rank E, is one of the longest story missions in the game. To get to the desired rank, you have to complete some tasks and battle the popular streamer and gamer, Canari.

This article covers how you can complete the Reaching Rank E main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to finish Reaching Rank E main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here's how you can complete the Reaching Rank E main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Meet Naveen

The Reaching Rank E main mission seems straightforward at first glance. You can get to the rank by defeating Canari. However, the real challenge is to find her in the game, as she's in an unknown location in Lumiose City.

The first step would be to interact with Naveen from mission seven. He's Canari's fan and can share some valuable information about her whereabouts.

Naveen in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Naveen will present a challenge in front of you: he will only share the information if you can beat him in a duel.

Naveen uses Sableye, Scraggy, and Ariados in his team. You can beat him by using Flying-type Pokemon like Gardevoir or Talonflame.

After he has been defeated, Naveen will tell you about the Canari Quiz Whiz contest. He will aid you with the quiz and ask you to get 32,000 points for the Challenger Ticket. These points can be earned by participating in the Z-A Royale.

Complete the Canari Quiz Whiz contest

After meeting Naveen at the contest location, he'll give you the password, Lets Go DYN4MO, which is required to enter the quiz. He also provides you with an earpiece.

After successfully giving all Canari Quiz Whiz Contest answers, you will have to defeat Mani, who's an Electric-type Pokemon user.

Canari Quiz Whiz contest in Canari Quiz Whiz contest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After this is over, Canari's will invite you to visit the Racine Construction POI for the promotion match, moving you one step closer to completing the Reaching Rank E main mission.

Battle Tarragon at Racine Construction

After reaching the Racine Construction area, you will meet Tarragon, who is Canari's grandfather and the owner of the construction company. He will challenge you to a battle.

Tarragon uses Diggersby, Hippodown, and Excadrill in his team. You can defeat his Ground-type Pokemon by using strong Water-type creatures like Gyarados.

Tarragon at Racine construction (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Tarragon is defeated, he will reveal the reason he knew you were at the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest. He will explain that he was behind the hologram projection of his granddaughter, Canari, and was keeping an eye on you as she was busy with gaming.

Beat Canari, the streamer

This is the final segment of the Reaching Rank E main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You have to battle and defeat Canari in a duel.

Canari's team is comprised of powerful Pokemon like Heliolisk, Ampharos, Eelektross, and Stunfisk. This is also the first time you will come across a new Mega Evolution called Mega Eelektross.

Defeating Canari in Mission 14 Reach Rank E (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Canari's Pokemon line-up is made up of Electric-types; to counter them, you have to use a strong Ground-type creature.

Her Pokemon are also strong against the Flying- and Water-types, so it's advised to avoid them in this battle. You can also use Fighting-type Pokemon to beat Heliosk and Grass- or Ice-type critters to defeat Stunfisk.

After winning this battle, you will be promoted to Rank E and will be rewarded with the Volt Switch TM and an autographed Plush. After returning to Hotel MZ, you can give the plush to Naveen, who will be overjoyed to get this gift.

This completes our guide to completing the Rank E main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

