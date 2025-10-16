You will encounter Rogue Mega Camerupt in Pokemon Legends Z-A during the twelfth mission. You receive missions 11, 12, and 13 at the same time, and can choose whichever one you want to complete first. All three missions here involve defeating Rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon and stopping them from going on a rampage.

Here is a detailed guide on how to defeat Rogue Mega Camerupt in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: A guide to defeating Rogue Mega Camerupt

To start the Rogue Mega Camerupt mission, head to a rooftop in the Jaune Sector 3 area. When you arrive, you will find a construction crew. After a brief conversation with them, you battle a Racine Construction worker. Once you win, Lida will arrive at the location. Both of you will climb up the building, where you will find a Camerupt glowing pink. As you approach, Camerupt will Mega Evolve into Mega Camerupt, triggering the battle.

Rogue Mega Camerupt o location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before starting, make sure you have enough healing items like Super Potions and Revives to help you during the fight.

Now, let’s go over some basic details and the types of Pokemon best suited to battle Rogue Mega Camerupt.

Mega Camerupt is weak against:

Ground

Water

Mega Camerupt is resistant to:

Fire

Poison

Bug

Fairy

Electriccity

Steel

The recommended Pokemon for this battle are Slowbro or Feraligatr.

After completing mission 11 by defeating Rogue Mega Slowbro, you will acquire the Slowbronite Mega Stone. If Slowbro is part of your team, you can use this stone to Mega Evolve it during battle, making it an excellent choice against Mega Camerupt.

Battling Rogue Mega Camerupt (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/ProsafiaGaming)

Alternatively, if you have Feraligatr and the Feraligite Mega Stone, that’s another great option, as it can also handle Camerupt easily.

Once the battle begins, note that Mega Camerupt primarily uses three moves: Earth Power, Headbutt, and a Meteor attack. Each of these is fairly easy to anticipate and dodge.

Earth Power : Camerupt causes an explosion on the ground. The area about to explode will start glowing, so move away from it immediately. During the attack, command your Pokemon to strike.

: Camerupt causes an explosion on the ground. The area about to explode will start glowing, so move away from it immediately. During the attack, command your Pokemon to strike. Headbutt : Camerupt quickly lunges forward. Make sure your Pokemon avoids this direct hit.

: Camerupt quickly lunges forward. Make sure your Pokemon avoids this direct hit. Meteor attack: Several meteors fall to the ground. Command your Pokemon to destroy them before Camerupt detonates them, as the next attack will cause the meteors to explode. Or else move away from the meteors.

During the fight, command your Pokemon to attack when you find an opening, such as right after Camerupt finishes one of its attacks. If you’re using Feraligatr, avoid using power moves early on. Instead, focus on collecting Mega Power Orbs to fill your Mega Meter. Once full, evolve into Mega Feraligatr and prioritize using Aqua Jet (Y) and Ice Fang (A).

Play slowly and wait for Mega Camerupt’s attacks, then counter. Keep collecting Mega Power Orbs to maintain your meter. If your Pokemon gets defeated, use the Revive Potion, and if its health gets low then use the Super Potion.

Once you defeat the Rogue Mega Camerupt, you will receive the Camerupite Mega Stone as a reward.

