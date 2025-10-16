You will encounter Rogue Mega Victreebel in Pokemon Legends Z-A during the thirteenth mission. This Pokemon is a Grass and Poison type, which can be challenging to defeat. However, you can easily anticipate its attacks and deal high damage if you choose the right Pokemon. It's highly recommended to use a Pokemon that you can Mega Evolve during battle.
This guide provides a detailed walkthrough on how to defeat Rogue Mega Victreebel in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
To find Rogue Mega Victreebel, head to Magenta Sector 9. There, you will find Naveen waiting. Once you arrive, Victreebel will evolve, and the battle will begin.
Before entering the fight, make sure to stock up on Poison Potions, Revive Potions, and Super Potions.
Let’s first go over which Pokemon are the best choices against Rogue Mega Victreebel.
Mega Victreebel is weak against:
- Fire
- Ice
- Psychic
- Flying
Mega Victreebel is resistant to:
- Water
- Grass
- Fighting
- Fairy
- Electic
The recommended Pokemon to use against Rogue Mega Victreebel is Camerupt. This is because, after completing Mission 12 and defeating Rogue Mega Camerupt, you will receive the Camerupite Mega Stone, allowing you to Mega Evolve Camerupt during the battle. This makes it the best choice for this fight.
Now that you know which Pokemon to use, let’s discuss Mega Victreebel’s attacks.
The first attack is Bullet Seed, where it throws seed projectiles at you. The speed is slow, so you can easily dodge by moving sideways, then attack in return.
The second attack is Vine Whip. Victreebel lashes a vine when you get close, dealing massive damage. Always maintain a safe distance. Before it launches Vine Whip, it stretches slightly so use this visual clue to move away beforehand.
Lastly, it uses Poison Puddles, throwing poison onto the ground. The poison moves slowly, so you can anticipate where it will land. Avoid standing in the impact zone or walking over the puddle.
When attacking Victreebel, use openings. For example, after it launches Vine Whip or Poison Puddle, immediately command your Pokemon to attack.
Do not use plus attacks; instead, focus on collecting Mega Power Orbs to fill your Mega Meter. Once full, you can Mega Evolve Camerupt, signifiacntly increasing its damage. Keep collecting Mega Power Orbs to keep the meter filled, or Camerupt will return back to normal.
If your Pokemon steps into Poison Puddles, immediately use a Poison Potion. Use a Super Potion if its HP is low, and a Revive Potion if it gets defeated.
Following these strategies, you can easily defeat Rogue Mega Victreebel in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Also read: How to level up fast in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Once you defeat Rogue Mega Victreebel, you will receive Victreebelite Mega Stone.
