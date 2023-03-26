How to defeat Sierra in Pokemon GO (March 2023): Weaknesses and counters

The latest iteration of the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokemon GO sees the Team GO Rocket Leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, sport new team combinations to challenge trainers around the world. The occasion also sees the arrival of Shadow Regice in Giovanni's battle kit.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event began on Saturday, March 25, at 10 am local time, and will continue until Wednesday, March 29, at 8 pm local time. New Shadow Pokemon like Alolan Grimer, Phanpy, Treecko, Torchic, and Drifloon have been added to the mix, with trainers also being able to encounter shiny Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts for the first time.

This article guides readers on how to beat Sierra, details his weaknesses, and offers the best possible counters to his battle team in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO guide: Steps to beat Sierra during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in March 2023

As with other Team GO Rocket Leaders, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter Sierra once they defeat enough Team GO Rocket Grunts to assemble and equip the Rocket Radar. She can appear in both PokeStops under the control of Team GO Rocket and in hot air balloons.

The first phase of Sierra's battle (Image via Pokemon GO)

Sierra's first Pokemon choice for the battle will remain the same every time. Murkrow is a Generation II pocket monster with a Dark and Flying dual-type combination. It is weak to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-type moves.

The best possible counters against Murkrow (Shadow) in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Zekrom with a moveset of Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Rampardos with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Slide

Electivire with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Rhyperior with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Raikou with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

The second phase of Sierra's battle (Image via Pokemon GO)

For her second Pokemon, she chooses from the three following options - Staraptor (Shadow), Steelix (Shadow), and Swampert (Shadow). The first option is a Normal and Flying dual-type Generation IV pocket monster that is weak to Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves. The best possible counters for this matchup are as follows:

Rampardos with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Slide

Zekrom with a moveset of Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Electivire with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Rhyperior with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Steelix is a Generation II dual-type pocket monster with a combination of Steel and Ground. It is weak to Fighting, Ground, Fire, and Water-type moves. The best possible counters for this matchup in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Terrakion with a moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Lucario with a moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Chandelure with a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken with a moveset of Counter and Blast Burn

Kingler with a moveset of Bubble and Crabhammer

Conkeldurr with a moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch

Swampert is a Water and Ground dual-type Generation III pocket monster that is weak to Grass-type moves. The best possible counters for this matchup are as follows:

Kartana with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Roserade with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Tangroth with a moveset of Vine Whip and Power Whip

Celebi with a moveset of Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm

Zarude with a moveset of Vine Whip and Power Whip

The third phase of Sierra's battle (Image via Pokemon GO)

The final Sierra Pokemon in the battle will be one of the following - Charizard (Shadow), Houndoom (Shadow), and Dragonite (Shadow). Charizard is a Fire and Flying Generation I pocket monster that is susceptible to Rock, Water, and Electric-type moves. The best possible counters for this matchup in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Rampardos with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kingler with a moveset of Bubble and Crabhammer

Houndoom is a Generation II dual-type pocket monster sporting a combination of Dark and Fire. It is weak to Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves. The best possible counters for this matchup are as follows:

Terrakion with a moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Rampardos with a moveset of Smack Down and Rock Slide

Lucario with a moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Kingler with a moveset of Bubble and Crabhammer

Dragonite is a Generation I pseudo-legendary pocket monster with a Dragon and Flying dual-type. It is weak to Ice, Rock, Dragon and Fairy-type moves. The best possible counters for this matchup in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Mamoswine with a moveset of Powder Snow and Avalanche

Weavile with a moveset of Ice Shard and Avalanche

Glaceon with a moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche

Jynx with a moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche

Cloyster with a moveset of Frost Breath and Avalanche

Defeating Sierra will allow Pokemon GO trainers a chance to catch Murkrow (Shadow). A shiny variant of the Shadow Pokemon has a chance of appearing. Furthermore, successful players will also get a 12km egg from this battle.

