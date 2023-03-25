With Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover arriving soon in the popular AR title all over the world, trainers are in for a treat. There will be a variety of 12 km egg hatches, Special Research, Field Research, Shiny Shadow pocket monsters, and more to explore. Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss will also feature new team combinations that players can battle.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is slated to begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 8 pm local time. It will mark the arrival of Shadow Regice in Giovanni's kit.

#RisingHeroes We've received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers!

Everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 in Pokemon GO

The 12 km eggs are dropped by Team GO Rocket Leaders upon defeat. Pokemon GO trainers cannot obtain these unique eggs through any other means. The 12 km egg hatches available for the Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 event are as follows:

Larvitar (shiny variant can be encountered)

Absol (shiny variant can be encountered)

Skorupi (shiny variant can be encountered)

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard (shiny variant can be encountered)

Vullaby (shiny variant can be encountered)

Deino (shiny variant can be encountered)

Pancham

Skrelp

Salandit

The Field Research task that trainers will have to complete to get their hands on some in-game items, including a Mysterious Component, is as follows:

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component, 2x Revive, 3x Super Potion, or 3x Hyper Potion

The following new Shadow Pokemon will arrive with the Team GO Rocket Takeover event:

Regice

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Phanpy

Donphan

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Drifloon

Drifblim

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event bonuses that Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy are as follows:

Team GO Rocket Balloons will appear overhead player characters every two hours.

Trainers will be able to use a Charged TM to remove the move Frustration from a Shadow Pokemon's moveset.

Furthermore, Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 will mark the first time that Pokemon GO trainers are able to come across a shiny Shadow Pokemon after their encounter with a Team GO Rocket Grunt.

The following shiny variants of Shadow Pokemon can be encountered from Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders:

Shiny Murkrow (from Team GO Rocket Leaders)

Shiny Teddiursa (from Team GO Rocket Leaders)

Shiny Larvitar (from Team GO Rocket Leaders)

Lucky Pokemon GO trainers can also encounter Shiny Meltan currently in-game by triggering the Mystery Box. They will also have a better chance of coming across Ditto in the wild.

