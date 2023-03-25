With Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover arriving soon in the popular AR title all over the world, trainers are in for a treat. There will be a variety of 12 km egg hatches, Special Research, Field Research, Shiny Shadow pocket monsters, and more to explore. Team GO Rocket Leaders and Boss will also feature new team combinations that players can battle.
The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is slated to begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 8 pm local time. It will mark the arrival of Shadow Regice in Giovanni's kit.
Everything you need to know about Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 in Pokemon GO
The 12 km eggs are dropped by Team GO Rocket Leaders upon defeat. Pokemon GO trainers cannot obtain these unique eggs through any other means. The 12 km egg hatches available for the Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 event are as follows:
- Larvitar (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Absol (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Skorupi (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Pawniard (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Vullaby (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Deino (shiny variant can be encountered)
- Pancham
- Skrelp
- Salandit
The Field Research task that trainers will have to complete to get their hands on some in-game items, including a Mysterious Component, is as follows:
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component, 2x Revive, 3x Super Potion, or 3x Hyper Potion
The following new Shadow Pokemon will arrive with the Team GO Rocket Takeover event:
- Regice
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
The Team GO Rocket Takeover event bonuses that Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy are as follows:
- Team GO Rocket Balloons will appear overhead player characters every two hours.
- Trainers will be able to use a Charged TM to remove the move Frustration from a Shadow Pokemon's moveset.
Furthermore, Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 will mark the first time that Pokemon GO trainers are able to come across a shiny Shadow Pokemon after their encounter with a Team GO Rocket Grunt.
The following shiny variants of Shadow Pokemon can be encountered from Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders:
- Shiny Murkrow (from Team GO Rocket Leaders)
- Shiny Teddiursa (from Team GO Rocket Leaders)
- Shiny Larvitar (from Team GO Rocket Leaders)
Lucky Pokemon GO trainers can also encounter Shiny Meltan currently in-game by triggering the Mystery Box. They will also have a better chance of coming across Ditto in the wild.