How to easily beat the Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid battles will go live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on May 19, 2023, and last through May 21, 2023. It is vital to mention that Great Tusk will be exclusive to Scarlet, while Iron Treads will only be available to Violet players. That means you won't be able to get the Paradox form, normally absent from your game, unless you go online and do a group Tera Raid Battle.

Since this bout is a 5-star Tera Raid, most experienced Trainers shouldn't have too much issue clearing it. The only problem will likely arise if you're in a group with inexperienced players since their fainting would subtract plenty of time from the battle. Otherwise, let's check out some good counters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid guide: How to defeat Great Tusk and Iron Treads

Runs from May 19th through 21st alongside the Chesnaught raids



Both Great Tusk and Iron Treads have good Attack and Defense while possessing low Sp. Def. That means the best counters to these two in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have a competent Defense stat to shrug off their hits and a great Sp. Atk stat to exploit their weaknesses. However, even strong Physical Attackers like Belly Drum Iron Hands will have no issue.

Since the Tera Type will be randomized each fight, Trainers may wish to use the following type-matchup chart.

A full table of type matchups (Image via Wikipedia Commons)

Note that the attacking type is on the left side of this type-matchup table. Everything on the top is the types that Great Tusk or Iron Treads may use against you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Remember, they can only use one of them defensively. That means there is no need to worry about dual types.

Here are the moves that Great Tusk can use against you:

Sunny Day

Stomping Tantrum

Close Combat

Earthquake

Rock Slide

Ice Spinner

Here are the moves that Iron Treads has in its arsenal:

Electric Terrain

Bulldoze

Iron Head

Earthquake

Megahorn

Wild Charge

They don't hit too hard since 5-star Tera Raids only include foes at Level 75.

List of good counters

Most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers should be able to win if a solid strategy (Image via Game Freak)

Depending on the type-matchups, you may find the following Pokemon worth using in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event:

Iron Hands: The Belly Drum set will still make short work of anything weak to Electric or Fighting.

The Belly Drum set will still make short work of anything weak to Electric or Fighting. Annihilape: Screech support is good to help Physical Attacking allies, while Rage Fist is still as broken as ever.

Screech support is good to help Physical Attacking allies, while Rage Fist is still as broken as ever. Flutter Mane: Any type weak to Ghost or Fairy will get hit hard by Flutter Mane. Fake Tears also helps support Special Attacking allies.

Any type weak to Ghost or Fairy will get hit hard by Flutter Mane. Fake Tears also helps support Special Attacking allies. Walking Wake: This can be great against Great Tusk since the latter sets up Sunny Day to boost Hydro Steam's power.

This can be great against Great Tusk since the latter sets up Sunny Day to boost Hydro Steam's power. Slowbro: Very tanky and can easily use an Iron Defense + Stored Power set to win.

Anything that is fully evolved and can tank Ground, Rock, Fighting, and Ice moves has a good chance of beating Great Tusk. Likewise, you must be able to withstand Ground, Steel, Bug, and Electric moves to beat Iron Treads.

