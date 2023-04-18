5 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's best Belly Drum users for Tera Raid Battles

Belly Drum is one of the best setup moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for clearing Tera Raid Battles easily. For example, the popular 5-star Blissey Tera Raids are incredibly vulnerable to getting destroyed in just two turns. For those who don't know, Belly Drum sacrifices half of the user's max HP to raise their Attack to +6. This setup move works best with Physical Attackers as a result.

There are several good candidates for Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will highlight the best options for players to use for clearing most Tera Raid Battles without breaking a sweat. Trainers should ideally be using Level 100s who were EV trained in Attack and HP for this scenario.

The five best users of Belly Drum for clearing Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Iron Hands

Iron Hands is one of the most obvious choices to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Iron Hands is one of the most popular things to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battles. It learns Belly Drum at Level 84 while having a massive HP and Attack stat to take advantage of this move. It's quite bulky, even at half-health.

Drain Punch is also a solid Fighting STAB option it can use, since a +6 Iron Hands will hit incredibly hard while healing a ton. Thunder Punch is a safe Electric move that helps round out Iron Hands' overall coverage. The only issue is that Iron Hands is exclusive to Violet, so Scarlet players need to do some trading to get it.

2) Azumarill

Another iconic user of the move (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get an Azurill with Belly Drum via breeding. Ideally, trainers should evolve it into an Azumarill and make sure Azumarill's Ability is Huge Power. If not, use an Ability Capsule to change it.

Huge Power doubles the user's current Attack stat. A Level 100 Azumarill could have 218 Attack, which means Huge Power would make the new total 436. A +6 Attack boost added on top of that is disgustingly strong.

Water and Fairy STAB hits plenty of types super-effectively, making Azumarill one of the most consistent choices for clearing high-rarity Tera Raid Battles.

3) Ursaring

Ursaring hits like a truck, too (Image via Game Freak)

Like Azumarill, trainers must do breeding to obtain a Teddiursa with Belly Drum. Ursaring has a good HP stat and a terrific Attack stat, the latter of which can be made stronger with the Guts Ability. Putting a Toxic or Flame Orb on Ursaring makes it faint fairly quickly, but that isn't a problem for most Tera Raid Battles since you should win by the second turn anyhow.

On a related note, Ursaluna would be even better than Ursaring. It's a little stronger, has higher bulk, and Ground STAB to boot. Once Ursaluna is released in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Trainers should stick with it over Ursaring.

4) Charizard

One of the most famous Pokemon is another good candidate (Image via Game Freak)

While the previous options were only good for physical sets, Charizard is something that some players might associate more with Special Attacking sets. This starter can also learn Belly Drum by breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thus, it can be pretty deadly on the physical side.

Tera Raid Battles don't involve Stealth Rock, meaning Charizard's Fire/Flying-type can be quite solid defensively. Just avoid anything with a good Rock move for an easy time. Charizard has Aerial Ace and Fire Punch as safe STAB options to differentiate itself from the previous suggestions on this list.

5) Zangoose

An underrated option (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers can make Zangoose remember Belly Drum, regardless of its level. Zangoose has solid Attack and the Toxic Boost Ability, which boosts its Physical Attacks by 50% when the user is poisoned. Keep in mind that Zangoose is even frailer than Ursaring.

At the very least, Zangoose is an option for those who don't want to be bothered with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's breeding mechanics.

