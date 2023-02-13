How to evolve Amaura into Aurorus in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Pokemon GO aficianados commonly favor dinosaur-inspired Pokemon due to their appealing designs. In that regard, Amaura and Aurorus are standout selections. The former made its in-game debut during Adventure Week on June 7, 2022, along with other fossil Pocket Monsters such as Tyrunt and Tyrantrum.

Amaura and Aurorus first appeared in the Kalos region in Pokemon X and Y. The two quickly gained popularity due to being the only Pokemon that combined Rock and Ice types.

Since then, other Pokemon like Hisuian Avalugg have been introduced, but the aforementioned ones have dominated the community. To get your Amaura to evolve into Aurorus, there are certain requirements you need to meet in Pokemon GO.

Steps to evolve Amaura into Aurorus in Pokemon GO 2023

Finding Fossil Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO can be quite challenging, with some of the newer ones, like Amaura, being especially difficult to come by in the wild. Since its introduction last year, this Pokemon has been a relatively uncommon spawn and a rare sight in-game.

The simplest way to obtain an Amaura in Pokemon GO is typically by hatching eggs, as there is a chance of it appearing in 7km ones. If the method fails to deliver, your only option is to catch it in the wild or be fortunate enough to receive one from Field Research or other types of research during an event. Unfortunately, Amaura is not a Pokemon that frequently spawns in the wild. So, unless you already have one or get lucky, you may have to wait until it reappears in 7km eggs.

If you already have an Amaura, the next objective is to evolve it into an Aurorus. The latter is a highly competitive Pokemon in both the Great League and Ultra League PvP, making it a valuable addition to any collection.

To facilitate this evolution, two conditions must be met. First, the trainer must obtain 50 Amaura Candies, which can be acquired through capturing or hatching Amaura or having it as the trainer's buddy Pocket Monster and walking with it to earn Candy. Trainers can also use Rare Pokemon GO Candies to help fulfill the requirements.

The second condition for evolving an Amaura in Pokemon GO is relatively simple: It must be nighttime in the game. Once the trainer has acquired the necessary 50 Candies, they can select an Amaura and initiate the evolution process during nighttime.

Aurorus is a dual Rock and Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It boasts impressive stats, with a maximum CP of 3168, a solid 186 attack, 163 defense, and 265 stamina. In battles, this Pokemon performs best with the moves Powder Snow and Meteor Beam, which deals with a combined DPS of 12.27.

Despite its strengths, Aurorus is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves but remains resistant to Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

Aurorus is a highly prized monster for trainers seeking to diversify their roster and enhance performance in PvP battles. Its distinctive type combination and versatile moves make it indispensable in one's lineup.

