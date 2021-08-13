How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokemon GO (August 2021)

Pokemon GO's Eevee Community Day event is fast approaching and players want to know how to evolve Eevee into its Dark-type evolution, Umbreon.

While Umbreon may not be the best Dark-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, the creature still makes for a valuable asset on any trainer's team.

Here's how to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokemon GO.

Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! Which of Eevee’s Evolutions are you most excited to add to your collection? Let us know here! pic.twitter.com/IaEJKvm3z2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 12, 2021

Alternate ways to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokemon GO

The easiest way to evolve an Eevee into Umbreon in Pokemon GO is to use the name-trick method. However, a name-trick can only be used once to evolve a singular Eevee into an Umbreon. If a player hasn't done this yet and wants to take advantage of this simple tactic, all they need to do is name their Eevee "Tamao".

Once the desired Eevee has been named Tamao, and a trainer has enough species-candies, they will be able to evolve the Pokemon into Umbreon.

Fortunately for players that have already used the name-trick for Umbreon, there is another way to make the evolution happen. However, it is a bit of a process when compared to the first method.

First things first, players need to make the Eevee they want to evolve into Umbreon their buddy in Pokemon GO. Now, a trainer needs to walk 10km with the Eevee as their buddy. The evolution can take place only at night, so if players have walked the 10km and it's night time, they can evolve their Eevee into Umbreon. Else, they'll have to wait it out. Once it is night time in Pokemon GO, a player can evolve their Eevee by feeding it the necessary species-candy.

Need a reminder of all the amazing bonuses that will be available during August #PokemonGOCommunityDay? Check out this handy image, and save the date! pic.twitter.com/HtMrTCUWGk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 13, 2021

It is worth taking these extra steps to get Umbreon in Pokemon Go as it can turn the tide in certain battle scenarios. The Pocket Monster has very high Stamina and Defense stats, so it usually takes quite a bit of damage to knock an Umbreon out.

