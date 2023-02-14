How to evolve Flabebe into Florges in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Valentine's Day has come to Pokemon GO, and what better way to celebrate the holiday of love than with some flowers. Thankfully, players have the perfect chance to add Flabebe, one of the franchise's most popular flower Pokemon, to their team. However, some trainers may want to do more than just catch these creatures to fill the Pokedex.

Flabebe is a three-stage evolution Pokemon. This means you will need to evolve Flabebe twice in order to completely fill out its line of Pokedex entries. Its final form, Florges, is also a popular pick among casual players, thanks to its good design, pure Fairy typing, great defenses, and all of the different appearances it can take.

Here's what players should know about the Flabebe line of Pokemon before they decide to catch one in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about Flabebe and its family in Pokemon GO

Flabebe as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before you can evolve a Flabebe, you need to catch one. There are five potential forms of Flabebe that you can find in Pokemon GO: Red, Blue, Yellow, White, and Orange. Sadly, unlike its fellow Valentine's Day encounter, Furfrou, you cannot change the form of a Flabebe once you catch it. This means those looking to fill the Pokedex with each of Flabebe's forms will need to catch all five variants separately.

Once you have the Flabebe you wish to evolve, the next step is to collect the required candies to do so. In order to evolve Flabebe into its first evolution, Floette, you will need to collect 25 candies. This should be rather easy to do since Flabebe is a fairly common spawn during the Valentine's Day event, making it easy to catch multiples to grind for candies.

Once you have a Floette in Pokemon GO, the next course of action is evolving it into its final form: Florges. Unlike the step prior, you cannot simply grind for candies in order to evolve their Floette. The evolution requires you to earn at least 20 hearts with your Floette registered as your Buddy Pokemon before you can evolve it.

For this reason, it is recommended that you set the Flabebe you wish to evolve as your Buddy Pokemon right away to save as much time as possible. Doing so will also help mitigate candy grinding as Buddy Pokemon produce candy of their species when their trainer walks a certain distance with them.

Once you have the required candies and hearts, you can finally evolve your Floette into Florges. Unfortunately, Florges is not considered a top-tier Pokemon in Pokemon GO's competitive metagame. It has decent stats, but its typing and movepool leave much to be desired. That being said, Florges can still be a fun and cute addition to a player's collection, especially if they are a fan of Fairy-type Pokemon.

Florges being a pure Fairy-type Pokemon greatly helps it in higher tiers of play where Steel-types begin to fall off and Dragon-types start to gain prominence. For this reason, Florges does not define the metagame of Pokemon GO's Battle League. Rather, Florges serves as a niche meta-buster that can tear through staples like Rayquaza and Giratina but may suffer against A-tier picks like Metagross and Melmetal.

