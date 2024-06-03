How to evolve Makuhita into Hariyama in Pokemon GO?

The Fighting-type Mahukita and Hariyama are Pokemon from the Hoenn region, and they will be available to obtain at the upcoming Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour event. Events like this provide bonuses to collect Candies when a Makuhita is captured. Not only that, but the occasions also offer trainers the opportunity to catch a good IV monster. These species are strong, so one has to do this to evolve Makuhita into Hariyama.

Evolving this line is only possible when you collect the required amount of Makuhita Candies and feed. That said, here we will learn how Hariyama evolves from Makuhita in Pokemon GO after consuming Candies.

Pokemon GO: How can you evolve Makuhita into Hariyama?

Makuhita and Hariyama as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Pokemon X and Y introduced Hariyama and Makuhita in Generation 3, but they joined the mobile game when Niantic released multiple Hoenn critters at once in 2017. It was called the main release of the Hoenn Pokemon, and trainers had to trigger the evolution to get them.

Trending

You can evolve Makuhita into Hariyama in Pokemon GO by giving the former 50 Candies. Gathering these items can be challenging, which is why you can set Makuhita as a Buddy Pokemon. A Buddy helps search for its Candies in the wild. Another method to get 50 would be to transfer unwanted catches to Professor. Moreover, trading with friends is also a way to receive Makuhita Candies.

How to evolve Shiny Makuhita into Shiny Hariyama in Pokemon GO?

Preview of Shiny forms (Image via TPC)

You can evolve Shiny Makuhita into Shiny Hariyama by feeding 50 Candies. Even though getting a shiny is extremely challenging, you might get lucky if you could partake in events like the Spotlight Hour Pokemon GO event of June 2024. In such cases, the spawn rate of the featured Pokemon is boosted, even improving odds of a shiny capture.

Review of Makuhita and Hariyama’s stat spreads in Pokemon GO

Stat spread of Makuhita in the game:

Max CP: 925

Attack: 99

Defense: 54

Stamina: 176

Type weaknesses: 160% weak to Psychic, Fairy, and Flying

Type resistance: 62.5% withstand against Bug, Dark, and Rock

Fast Moves: Tackle and Rock Smash

Charged Moves: Cross Chop, Low Sweep, and Heavy Slam

Stat spread of Hariyama in the game:

Max CP: 3198

Attack: 209

Defense: 114

Stamina: 302

Type weaknesses: 160% weak to Psychic, Fairy, and Flying

Type resistance: 62.5% withstand against Bug, Dark, and Rock

Fast Moves: Bullet Punch and Counter

Charged Moves: Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam, and Superpower

Here are some guides on Makuhita and Hariyama in Pokemon GO: