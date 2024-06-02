Pokemon GO Hariyama: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good in PvP and Raids?

Pokemon GO trainers can use Hariyama in PvP mode and Raids, but they should use the best movesets and learn about its counters for the best results. The monster evolves from Makuhita, a Fighting-type Pokemon. Before its introduction in the mobile game, it first appeared in the Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire mainline titles. Hariyama quickly became a fan favorite because of its massive HP pool and attack power.

There are many advantages to owning a Hariyama, but you should know its deficiencies as well. In this article, we will explore the best moves and counters for Hariyama in Pokemon GO and review if the Arm Thrust Pokemon is good in PvP play and Raids.

Best moveset for Hariyama in Pokemon GO

Trainers, always select the best moves for your Pokemon. (Image via TPC)

One should equip Hariyama with the right set of moves for Pokemon GO PvE and PvP gameplay. The moveset that trainers use in the Raids should be avoided in the GO Battle League (GBL) because these battle modes function differently. That said, here is what you need to teach your Hariyama:

Trending

Best PvP moveset for Hariyama

Fast Move: Counter

Charged Moves: Close Combat and Heavy Slam

Best PvE moveset for Hariyama

Fast Move: Counter

Charged Moves: Dynamic Punch

In PvP battles like the GBL, Hariyama has to rely on its Steel-type Heavy Slam Charged Move for an advantage. That doesn't apply to Raids though.

Counters for Hariyama in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Hariyama has several counters in the GO Battle League and Raids. They exploit the monster’s Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type weaknesses, and can inflict massive damage.

Great League counters:

Annihilape

Trevenant

Gligar

Cresselia

Mantine

Medicham

Ultra League counters:

Skeledirge

Gliscor

Tentacruel

Charizard

Granbull

Talonflame

Master League counters:

Togekiss

Mewtwo

Sylveon

Origin Forme Giratina

Lugia

PvE counters:

Rayquaza

Mega Gardevoir

Alakazam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus

Lunala

Is Hariyama good in Pokemon GO PvP and Raids?

Hariyama (Image via TPC)

Hariyama is a powerful Pokemon whose maximum Combat Power (CP) can reach up to 3198 in Pokemon GO. It is a solid attacker and tanker, meaning it can attack and soak up damage at the same time.

When the Flying-type Pokemon fights in Raids in Cloudy weather, its best moveset, Counter and Dynamic Punch, can inflict 15.23 damage per second. In addition to that, the creature is able to land 432.3 total damage output before fainting. Hence, Hariyama is good in PvE.

While Hariyama is great in Raid Battles, it is a useless addition to the GO Battle League formats. One should not waste time creating a team for the entity to charge in the Great League, in the Ultra League, or in the Master League. The PvPoke website says that it is not suited for PvP plays.