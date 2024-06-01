How to get Makuhita in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Makuhita has made countless appearances in Pokemon GO. So many trainers have already got one, but those yet to obtain the Fighting-type Pokemon of the Hoenn region will get another opportunity. The new Shared Skies season has already begun, and Makuhita will be available as a featured Pokemon in the Spotlight Hour event in June. So, there is an opportunity to encounter and catch it, but are there other ways of getting it?

Moreover, since Makuhita is in the game, can trainers also find its Shiny form? Yes, they can and in this article, we will look at all the known methods of obtaining the beast.

How can you get Makuhita in Pokemon GO?

Makuhita attacking Alola Sandslash (Image via TPC)

Makuhita is a decent Pokemon, but it is only useful in PvE gameplay. It should be avoided in the GO Battle League, and even if you evolve it into a Hariyama, the critter will not be effective in PvP.

Here are all the ways to get Makuhita:

Encounter and catch in the wild

Hatch Pokemon Eggs

Win Makuhita Raids

Complete Research quests

1) Encounter and catch in the wild

Pokemon GO trainers should be on the lookout for Makuhita in the wild. It enjoys a boosted spawn rate in Cloudy weather conditions. You can also use Lure Modules and Incense to increase its wild spawn rate. In fact, the critter has been appearing in the wild since 2017.

Niantic organizes various events featuring wild Pokemon like Makuhita. The upcoming Makuhita Spotlight Hour program will bring the monster back, presenting opportunities to encounter, catch, and train it.

2) Hatch Pokemon Eggs

Makuhita can be owned by hatching different KM Pokemon eggs. Niantic has used 2 KM and 5 KM eggs to make the monster hatchable. Trainers prefer to pop multiple eggs during their Shiny hunt for a particular creature.

3) Win Makuhita Raids

Makuhita raids can be soloed (Image via TPC)

Since Makuhita is a solo Fighting-type Pokemon, it can be easily defeated by Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves. As of writing, it has only arrived in Gyms as a 1-star raid boss. You can solo defeat Makuhita and earn its encounters. The more raid battles you win, the more you can encounter and catch the raid boss.

4) Complete Research quests

Niantic offers numerous Research tasks to trainers, and upon completion, they are rewarded with exciting items and Pokemon encounters. You can get Makuhita in Pokemon GO by finishing up quests. In the past, the mobile game presented tasks like “Battle in a Gym” and “Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts.”

Can you get Shiny Makuhita in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Makuhita (Image via TPC)

Yes, Shiny Makuhita is available in Pokemon GO, and you can catch it in the wild, by defeating Mahukita raids, completing research tasks, or hatching eggs. Shiny forms are hard to capture due to their low spawn rate, so only some trainers can add Shiny Makuhita to their collection.