How to evolve Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO?

Pumpkaboo is the perfect pocket monster to spread the holiday cheer in Pokemon GO, given it visually embodies every bit of the Halloween theme. The Generation VI dual-type Ghost/Grass Pokemon has a jack-o-lantern pumpkin for its lower body, is found in four different sizes, and can be evolved into another critter decked out in the Halloween spirit.

New Pokémon GO Halloween map update looks incredible

Game Freak has done an excellent job at introducing Pokemon encapsulating various themes around the year, including different celebrations, ethos, and pathos. Spooktober is no different, as Pokemon GO is celebrating the Halloween 2022 Part 1 event, where Pumpkaboo will appear more frequently in the wild.

Different ways to evolve Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO

To evolve the delightful pumpkin-bellied Ghost Pokemon, players will need to amass 200 Pumpkaboo candies. This is a tall ask for any player as they will have to ensure they encounter and catch enough of the critter during the event.





What lies in store—treats? Or perhaps tricks? You'll have to discover that for yourselves, Trainers...



Part I of the #PokemonGOHalloween event is kicking off around the world!

Pumpkaboo will appear more frequently in the wild during Halloween Part 1 and Part 2 events, a bonus for players to capitulate on. The first part has already begun on Thursday, October 20 at 10.00 am and will continue till Thursday, October 27 at 10.00 am. The second part will begin soon after on Thursday, October 27 at 10.00 am and last till Tuesday, November 1 at 10.00 am.

With the required number of candies collected, players can evolve Pumpkaboo into Gourgeist. It is also a dual-type Ghost/Grass Pokemon with a jack-o-lantern pumpkin for a body that looks much spookier than its pre-evolved form. Their visual esthetics make them the perfect Pokemon to catch during Halloween.

There is another way to make the same evolution for players who cannot catch enough candy or are down on their luck in encountering the Pokemon frequently. All players will need to do is trade Pumpkaboo with a friend, which will allow it to make its evolution into a Gourgeist.

Players need to keep in mind that they have to be near their in-game friend when they are making the trade. This process cannot be done remotely. Furthermore, trading costs Stardust, depending on a couple of factors, including friendship level with the person you are trading with.

The same Pokemon cannot be traded back, so players need to make sure that the person they are trading with is willing to send them a Pumpkaboo so that they can evolve it to Gourgeist once the process is completed. The shiny variant will fit perfectly with the Halloween theme, and shiny Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist will debut in Pokemon GO with Halloween 2022 Part 2.

Players will also have the chance to get a Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist with a top hat and a bow. Both Pokemon will be available to wear a Spooky Festival costume during the second part of the holiday celebrations. Players are advised to utilize the two weeks to have the required number of candies for evolution before the event ends in Pokemon GO.

