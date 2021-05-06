How to evolve Swirlix in Pokemon GO

The Luminous Legends X event in Pokemon GO not only brought the Fairy-type legend Xernias to the game but also a few garden-variety Fairies.

Swirlix and its evolution Slurpuff are two such Fairy-types. While Slurpuff may not be as special as a legendary type, the way to obtain it is still thoroughly unique as far as Pokemon GO is concerned.

How can players evolve Swirlix in Pokemon GO?

First off, here is a guide on how to get Swirlix. Players must first have a Swirlix to evolve it into Slurpuff after all. The greedy Pokemon still demands 50 candies even past its unorthodox evolution method. This means the player will need to collect a decent number of cotton candy Pokemon to evolve it.

Swirlix can, of course, be found in the wild. It shows up most commonly around golf courses, churches and landmarks, but biome information in Pokemon GO has always been slightly iffy. Regardless, Swirlix's spawn rate is increased for the current event, so diligent players should be able to nab all the Swirlixes they need without needing to rely on random encounters.

In addition, Swirlix is also currently found in 7km eggs. Players can also forcefully spawn a single Swirlix each from two separate research tasks and one research quest during the current event.

Once the player has their base Swirlix and 50 candies, there remains one more step before evolution can occur.

This step requires the player to feed their Swirlix. By setting Swilrix as the buddy Pokemon, players can enter the play menu to feed it some tasty treats. Any type of berry or poffin works.

The greedy glutton will want to gobble down a whole 25 treats before it evolves into Slurpuff. It's not too much of an investment for players who have been playing for a while, but Swirlix's appetite is sure to make a dent in a new player's stashes.