How to find a shiny Roggenrola in Pokemon GO

Roggenrola is a Rock-type Pokemon from the Unova region that evolves into Boldore and then Gigalith. It was added to the Pokemon GO Pokedex on January 10, 2020. Now, only the luckiest Pokemon GO players will be able to get their hands on a shiny Roggenrola.

The shiny version of Roggenrola debuted during Unova Week on August 14, 2020. Since that date, a shiny version can be found in the mobile title. Players might want to prioritize the upcoming Community Day if they haven't gotten one yet. Here's a detailed guide on how to maximize the chances of encountering one.

How to come across a shiny Roggenrola in Pokemon GO

A look at the Roggenrola evolution line in both regular and shiny forms (Image via Niantic)

Roggenrola can be found in the wild, hatched from Eggs, or caught in a Field Research encounter. However, the latter two depend on the season and aren't always guaranteed.

In the most instances, Roggenrola has a standard shiny rate of .2%. That is about one in every 500, meaning players will more than likely have to encounter quite a few before the shiny version appears.

Roggenrola Community Day



WE FINALLY HAVE INFO!! Roggenrola will feature for September

Thankfully, there is an upcoming Community Day for Roggenrola in Pokemon GO. It takes place on September 18, 2022. The event will run from 2 PM local time to 5 PM local time.

These types of events will always be a trainer's best bet when it comes to finding shiny Pokemon. Participating will ensure many encounters with the featured Pokemon and will hopefully lead to at least one shiny.

Tips for finding a shiny Roggenrola during the Pokemon GO September 2022 Community Day

The September 2022 Pokemon GO Community Day is all about Roggenrola (Image via Niantic)

There are a few things players can do to īncrease their chances of finding a shiny Roggenrola. First and foremost, Pokemon featured in a Community Day will have their shiny rate boosted to 4% during the event's runtime.

Pokémon GO



Roggenrola will appear more frequently on September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one!



pokemongolive.com/post/community… It’s time to rock ’n’ roll this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Roggenrola will appear more frequently on September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! It’s time to rock ’n’ roll this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!Roggenrola will appear more frequently on September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one! ✨👉pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/qFZULA321Y

Here's how to make the most of the higher shiny chance:

Play Pokemon GO during the Roggenrola Community Day and interact with each one that appears to see if it is a shiny

Players should use an Incense to draw more Roggenrola to their location as any Incense activated during the Community Day will last three hours

Use a Lure Module at a PokeStop to attract wild Pokemon to that specific PokeStop for three hours during the Community Day

For $1, players can take part in the Special Research story which will have challenges that reward a Roggenrola encounter once completed

Bonus Raid battles will be available after the Community Day ends between 5 PM and 10 PM local time, that put Boldore in 4-Star Raids

Successfully defeating Boldore and completing the Raid will cause a mass of Roggenrola to spawn for 30 minutes near the Gym where the Raid took place

Even if the Community Day has ended during the Bonus Raids, any Roggenrola that appear will have the boosted 4% shiny rate

This will be every Pokemon GO trainer's best opportunity to catch a shiny Roggenrola for quite some time without being extremely lucky. Players should take advantage of the Community Day and add one to their collection.

Edited by Danyal Arabi