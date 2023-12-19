How to get Cobalion in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cobalion in Indigo Disk is available to catch, and with the right Treat, you can add the Legendary to the Blueberry Pokedex. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest DLC has returned many powerhouses, including all members of the Sword of Justice. Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion can be encountered in the game. For the uninitiated, remember that you must complete the second expansion's main story and watch the end credits to pursue the hunt.

After beating the storyline, you’ll be eligible to interact with an NPC, who’ll provide you with different items and Pokemon locations. The character is called Snackworth, and he gives you clues regarding Legendaries' whereabouts.

In this article, we’ll tell you the requirements you should meet to find and get Cobalion in Indigo Disk.

Cobalion location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Cobalion's location (Image via GameGuru YT/ The Pokemon Company)

To get Cobalion in Indigo Disk DLC, you must reach atop the small cliff to the left side of the fast travel point called Fury Falls. It is located on the northeast of the Paldea region near the Firescourage Shrine. Go there, battle Cobalion, and catch it.

While you know the place where Legendary can be found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you still need to meet a few requirements. Please note that Snackworth will only provide you with the location of all available Legendaries in random order. You must complete ten Solo Blueberry Quest to get each hint. It can be any monster ranging from Zapdos to Cobalion in Indigo Disk.

Snackworth and the player (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not only will the NPC reward you with a clue, but he will also award a Cobalion Treat. The Treat must be kept in your Bag’s Key Item pocket as it is a requirement to get the beast.

If you have yet to finish the second DLC story, we strongly recommend you do that and then decide to collect the Legendaries. Doing so will allow you to fill out the Pokedex, which is also crucial to getting the Mark Charm later in the game. This item increases your chances of encountering a marked Pocket Monster.

Is Cobalion in Indigo Disk Shiny Locked?

Shiny Cobalion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cobalion in Indigo Disk is Shiny Locked. In fact, all the Legendary Pokemon you will encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that require a Treat cannot be shiny. So, you will have to stick with a non-shiny variant.

However, this doesn’t kill the excitement since The Teal Mask, the first DLC, did not have such an option at all. So, talk to the NPC, head back to Paldea, battle Cobation, and use a Poke Ball to add it to your collection.