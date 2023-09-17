Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: All version exclusive Pokemon 

With the launch of Teal Mask, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers around the world got a taste of the first part of The Hidden Area of Treasure Zero expansion for the Gen IX titles. While the DLC was shorter than expected, it did bring both old and new critters to the mix, with some of them being exclusive to either version.
This is nothing new, and today's guide jots down all the version exclusive Pokemon in Teal Mask for players to make a note of.
Furthermore, we will share with you trade codes for these version exclusive 'mons should you want to get your hands on them and don't have the required version.
All version exclusive 'mons guide for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask
In total, there are six version exclusive 'mons in Teal Mask DLC. Three are for Pokemon Scarlet and three for Pokemon Violet. They are as follows:
Pokemon Scarlet Teal Mask DLC exclusives
- Gligar
- Gliscor (can be evolved from Gligar)
- Cramorant
You can check out our guides to find out where to catch them in Scarlet with Teal Mask.
Pokemon Violet Teal Mask DLC exclusives
- Aipom
- Ambipom (can be evolved from Aipom)
- Morpeko
You can check out our guides to find out where to catch them in Violet with Teal Mask.
For those interested, here is the entire list of version exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
Pokemon Scarlet
- Paldean Tauros (fire)
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Oranguru
- Stonjourner
- Armarouge
- Koraidon
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Roaring Moon
- Walking Wake
Pokemon Violet
- Paldean Tauros (water)
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Passimian
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Eiscue
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Ceruledge
- Miraidon
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Iron Valiant
- Iron Leaves
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask version exclusive trade codes
Trade codes can be used when trainers have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Once that is in place, they need to go to the in-game X menu, then Poke Portal, and then Link Trade, where they will have to type in the codes.
The version exclusives' trade codes are as follows:
- Trade Code: 1047 - Aipom for Gligar
- Trade Code: 1121 - Gligar for Aipom
- Trade Code: 1048 - Ambipom for Gliscor
- Trade Code: 1122 - Gliscor for Ambipom
- Trade Code: 1095 - Morpeko for Cramorant
- Trade Code: 0185 - Cramorant for Morpeko
The Kitakami Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask has 200 pocket monster entries for trainers to catch and catalog. While the majority of it is returning Pokemon from earlier generations that were not available in the base Gen IX titles, there are a few debuts to be excited about.