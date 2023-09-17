Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: All version exclusive Pokemon 

With the launch of Teal Mask, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers around the world got a taste of the first part of The Hidden Area of Treasure Zero expansion for the Gen IX titles. While the DLC was shorter than expected, it did bring both old and new critters to the mix, with some of them being exclusive to either version.

This is nothing new, and today's guide jots down all the version exclusive Pokemon in Teal Mask for players to make a note of.

Furthermore, we will share with you trade codes for these version exclusive 'mons should you want to get your hands on them and don't have the required version.

All version exclusive 'mons guide for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask

In total, there are six version exclusive 'mons in Teal Mask DLC. Three are for Pokemon Scarlet and three for Pokemon Violet. They are as follows:

Pokemon Scarlet Teal Mask DLC exclusives

Gligar

Gliscor (can be evolved from Gligar)

Cramorant

You can check out our guides to find out where to catch them in Scarlet with Teal Mask.

Pokemon Violet Teal Mask DLC exclusives

Aipom

Ambipom (can be evolved from Aipom)

Morpeko

You can check out our guides to find out where to catch them in Violet with Teal Mask.

For those interested, here is the entire list of version exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Pokemon Scarlet

Paldean Tauros (fire)

Stunky

Skuntank

Drifloon

Drifblim

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Skrelp

Dragalge

Oranguru

Stonjourner

Armarouge

Koraidon

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Roaring Moon

Walking Wake

Gligar

Gliscor

Cramorant

Pokemon Violet

Paldean Tauros (water)

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Gulpin

Swalot

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Passimian

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Eiscue

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

Ceruledge

Miraidon

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Valiant

Iron Leaves

Aipom

Ambipom

Morpeko

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask version exclusive trade codes

Trade codes can be used when trainers have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Once that is in place, they need to go to the in-game X menu, then Poke Portal, and then Link Trade, where they will have to type in the codes.

The version exclusives' trade codes are as follows:

Trade Code: 1047 - Aipom for Gligar

Aipom for Gligar Trade Code: 1121 - Gligar for Aipom

Gligar for Aipom Trade Code: 1048 - Ambipom for Gliscor

Ambipom for Gliscor Trade Code: 1122 - Gliscor for Ambipom

Gliscor for Ambipom Trade Code: 1095 - Morpeko for Cramorant

Morpeko for Cramorant Trade Code: 0185 - Cramorant for Morpeko

The Kitakami Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask has 200 pocket monster entries for trainers to catch and catalog. While the majority of it is returning Pokemon from earlier generations that were not available in the base Gen IX titles, there are a few debuts to be excited about.