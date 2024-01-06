How to get Dusk Rockruff in Pokemon GO?

If you want to get a Dusk Rockruff in Pokemon GO, partake in the Lustrous Odyssey event that starts on January 6 and ends on January 10, 2023. The Puppy Pokemon is the major highlight of this occasion. Many players want to catch it but are confused about how to find it in the game. This is because it is slightly tricky to understand what developers actually mean by the hatch and encounter method.

This article will tell you how to get a Dusk Rockruff that evolves into a Dusk Lycanroc. That said, ensure you’re ready to hatch some Eggs, complete Research Tasks, and more to come across this highly anticipated Pokemon.

All ways to get Dusk Rockruff in Pokemon GO

Rockruff and Dusk Form Lycanroc artwork (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As soon as the Lustrous Odyssey event goes live, you can hatch or encounter Dusk Rockruff in Pokemon GO. The important thing to look forward to is whether the caught Rockruff can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc. Not all encounters or hatches can evolve into the latter. They might evolve into Midday or Midnight Form.

You can also get a Shiny Dusk Rockruff during the event, but you'll need luck on your side. This means you can get a Shiny Dusk Lycanroc, too. So, here's how you can find them.

Pokemon eggs

You can hatch 2 KM or 7 KM eggs in Pokemon GO to have a chance to get Dusk Rockruff. To clarify, not all Rockruff you will hatch can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. Therefore, the strategy you’ll need to apply would be to hatch as many eggs as possible.

Wild encounters

Unfortunately, you cannot find Rockruff in Pokemon GO wild encounters, but you can acquire a few PvP catches for your battle team.

Field Research task

Completing the Field Research is another way to get a Dusk Rockruff encounter. It’s worth noting only some tasks reward you with the encounter. Most of the caught ones will either evolve into Midnight or Midday Form.

One-star raid

Developer Niantic's official announcement did not clarify that Dusk Rockruff can be caught from a raid. Surprisingly, many Pokemon GO players from different parts of the world have seen it appearing in one-star raids.

Preview of Rockruff and Shiny Rockruff (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best counters to defeat Rockruff:

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Koldeo with Lock Kick and Sacred Sword

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Groudon with Mud Shot and Percipes Blades

That’s how you get Dusk Rockruff in the game. Additionally, you'll have to feed 50 Candy to the creature to evolve it into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

