Best Pokemon GO PvP catches in Lustrous Odyssey

Pokemon GO has commenced one of the finest events of January, named Lustrous Odyssey, which features many notable Pokemon for PvP battle scenarios. Although the event's main highlight is Dusk Form Lycanroc, players can catch robust fighters simultaneously while searching for the Rockruff to get the former. Having the best Pocket Monsters in your collection is crucial to rank up in the PvP mode, GO Battle League.

Niantic regularly reworks the battle layout, and the next updated format on the line is the Ultra League and Great League Remix.

Players can catch and evolve numerous stellar Pokemon during the Lustrous Odyssey event. With that being said, this list provides species that can be used in the Great, Ultra, and Master League.

PvP catches like Medicham and Umbreon in Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey

1) Galarian Stunfisk for Great League

The best movesets consist of Mud Shot, Rock Slide, and Earthquake (Image via TPC)

Galarian Stunfisk is one of the best Pokemon to take the position of a Lead or a Closer in the Pokemon GO Great League. Players can use its bulk power and damage-dealing capacity to hit various elemental types. It is not nearly as influential as Medicham but is by far the best Ground and Steel-type creature for the Great League meta.

There are numerous benefits of having this creature in the player’s battle unit. So, those who need a good Pokemon to win in this PvP format must opt for Galarian Stunfisk. Talking about its vulnerability, it's weak to Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves.

Additionally, it resists Poison, Electric, Bug, Dragon, Rock, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks. The creature resists more move types than other Galarian variants of 7 KM eggs in Lustrous Odyssey.

Galarian Stunfisk’s suitable team:

Mantine

Cresselia

Pelipper

Jellicent

Azumarill.

2) Buzzwole for Ultra and Master League

Best movesets include Counter, Superpower, and Lunge (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately, only limited Pokemon GO players can get Buzzwole during the run time of Lustrous Odyssey. This is because it only appears in 5-star raids in the Americas and Greenland. Nonetheless, it doesn’t hurt to acknowledge Buzzwole's performances in Ultra and Master League.

In both battle formats, the critter does better at leading the team. So, it’s good to send the creature out first and see how the opponent reacts. The Ultra Beast Fast Moves takes less energy to deal quick damage. This means it can pressure opponents to use their shields or switches, but players should also be wary of Buzzwole's shortcomings in Pokemon GO.

Suitable team for the Ultra League:

Pidgeot

Registeel

Giratina (Altered)

Tapu Fini

Jellicent.

Suitable team for the Master League:

Ho-Oh

Xerneas

Giratina (Altered)

Dialga

Lugia.

3) Lapras for Ultra League

Best PvP movesets include Ice Shard*, Surf, and Ice Beam* (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Lustrous Odyssey brings Aerodactyl, Hisuian Braviary, Wyrdeer, and Lapras to Pokemon GO 3-star raids. Out of these bosses, Lapras is a suitable option for the Ultra League format. It's incredibly bulky, which allows it to withstand powerful attacks. In addition, its high defensive stat is excellent for the team.

Lapras is a dual Water and Ice-type Pokemon weak to Electric, Fighting, Rock, and Grass-type moves. Players can defeat it in raids with suitable counters and get the right CP Lapras for the Ultra League.

It is decent at Lead and Safe Swap roles but becomes slightly less impressive at Closer.

Best team for Lapras:

Giratina (Altered)

Cresselia

Deoxys (Defense)

Pidgeot

Poliwrath

4) Umbreon for Great League

Best PvP movesets comprise Snarl, Foul Play, and Last Resort* (Image via TPC)

Umbreon and Espeon can be caught in the wild during the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey. The former is a good pick for the Great League, while the latter is ideal for a battle format like the Psychic Cup. The developers often like to throw surprises, and this time, players are hit with Umbreon as a wild encounter.

Umbreon can also be used for the Ultra League, but we advise retaining the same level because of its exceptional performances in the Great League. The critter's drawbacks, such as ineffective Fast Move damage output, can be covered with good teammates. Players' units should look out for its weak attack stat, or this Dark-type Pokemon will not reach its maximum potential.

Umbreon’s ideal team:

Cresselia

Pelipper

Deoxys (Defense)

Azumarill

Mantine

If players have an Umbreon exceeding the Great League’s CP limit, they can team it up with the following attackers.

Deoxys (Defense)

Cresselia

Poliwrath

Registeel

Tentacruel

5) Medicham for Great League

The best movesets consist of Counter, Ice Punch, and Dynamic Punch (Image via TPC)

Medicham is a top-tier PvP monster in the Pokemon GO Great League meta. It performs tremendously in most roles. Players can use it as a Lead, a Safe Swap, a Closer, or an attacker. From taking damage to quickly reaching its Charged Move options, the creature excels in almost every situation.

It’s worth noting that Medicham has control over the energy usage. This helps it inflict considerable Fast Move damage and effortlessly reach its Charged Attacks. So, those interested in catching it in Lustrous Odyssey should win the Mega Medicham raid. To do so, they can use the best available Fairy, Flying, or Ghost-type counters.

Best teams for Medicham:

Lickitung

Lanturn

Mantine

Jellicent

Carbink

That concludes our foray into the finest Pokemon GO PvP catches in Lustrous Odyssey. Players should also dive into this list of five rare Pokemon from the same event.