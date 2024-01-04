5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey

Pokemon GO players are excited to catch several rare Pokemon during the Lustrous Odyssey event. The new addition, Dusk Form Lycanroc, is set to debut on this occasion. Many trainers have started preparing for the line-up to get the best results by stocking Incubators, saving Lure Modules and Incense, and building ideal raid counters. They want to catch Pocket Monsters from Eggs, wild encounters, and Raid Battles.

This is an excellent opportunity to capture some of Niantic’s mobile game’s rare monsters early this January. The New Year 2024 has brought exciting content for trainers but demands preparation and resources. So, buckle up, let’s get ready to learn five must-catch Pokemon in Lustrous Odyssey that barely appear other than in this event.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Rare Pokemon like Umbreon, Espeon, and Dusk Form Lycanroc to catch in Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey

1) Umbreon and Espeon

Espeon and Umbreon as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

Two of the rare Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey are Umbreon and Espeon. This is because these powerhouses aren’t supposed to appear in the wild. They are typically caught by evolving Eevee or through battling in Tier Raids.

Regarding their spawn frequency, Umbreon last appeared in the wild in GO Fest 2021 between July 17 and 18. Additionally, only ticket holders had the opportunity to encounter the Dark-type critter. Espeon has never been spotted in the wild, but this event confirms the Psychic-type Eeveelution can now be seen in wild spawns.

Please note that only some Pokemon GO players may encounter them. Therefore, they will have to use Lure Modules, Incense, and the Weather Boost function to have a chance to encounter Umbreon and Espeon.

2) Larvesta

It is hard to collect 400 Larvesta Candies (Image via TPC)

Larvesta is a rare addition to Pokemon GO. The creature first appeared in an Instinctive Hero event in 2023. It has been over eight months since its release, but players have not seen it in the wild. The critter has a decent CP to be featured in Raids; however, it has not been sighted in it. Moreover, this Bug and Fire-type Pokemon has not been added to Field Research or other questlines.

This rare Pokemon can only be caught by hatching Pokemon Eggs. Up until now, it has been available in 2, 5, and 10 KM Eggs. The Lustrous Odyssey event includes Larvesta, but one must hatch multiple 2 KM eggs to find it, which is time-consuming. On top of hatching it, those who want to get Volcarona will need 400 Larvesta Candies, making Larvesta’s final form even rarer than it is in the game.

3) Paldean Wooper

Evolve Paldean Wooper to utilize versatile movesets (Image via TPC)

There are two regional variants of Wooper in Pokemon GO. The Johto-region Wooper is normally found in the wild, Eggs, Research Tasks, and more. However, the Paldean Wooper is slightly more challenging to acquire than the Johto. It does not usually appear in wild encounters; players can only find it in 7 KM Eggs.

This means one will have to get multiple 7 KM Eggs first, which is demanding. Furthermore, Wooper's encounter isn’t guaranteed, and one must be fortunate to hatch it from eggs. If trainers don’t know how to farm Eggs, catching the rare Paldean Pokemon will be extremely hard.

The Lustrous Odyssey event features only one Paldean variant among multiple Galarian and Alolan forms.

4) Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl Raidi is barely organized (Image via TPC)

Many Pokemon GO players might think Aerodactyl isn’t actually rare in the game. It was released along with the game launch in 2016 and has made numerous appearances. Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff used this Flying and Rock-type creature for five months last year. Players defeating the leader were given a chance to be awarded with their encounter.

Aerodactyl has been seen in the wild, Research Tasks, and Eggs. However, it has barely appeared in Pokemon GO Raids since 2016. It is a rare case to find it in raids. The Lustrous Odyssey event features Aerodactyl in 3-star Raids, and the players can battle with it to get it. Along with it, Hisuian Braviary, Wyrdeer, and Laprasa will also appear, and players can catch them by taking them down.

To defeat Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO Raids, one must use Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type counters. The creature is weak to these counters. But avoid Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type counters because the Dinosaur Pokemon can easily resist them and instead damage the player with its Attack-focus stats.

5) Dusk Form Lycanroc

Dusk Form Lycanroc is the major highlight (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey event is controversial, and players are upset with Dusk Form Lycanroc’s debut. Indeed, catching the new rare Pokemon is always exciting, but the evolution criteria set by the developer have disappointed many. Players ready to evolve their Hundo and Sundo Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc can’t do that during this event.

Dusk Form Lycanroc is by far the most rarest Pokemon to capture in Lustrous Odyssey. However, the ways to get it is limited, and neither guarantees the reward.

Players can get Rockruff from Eggs, Raid, and Field Research. However, only some Rockruff can evolve into Dusk Lycanroc. Sadly, one has to meet the new evolution requirement to obtain it in Pokemon GO.

