Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey: Dusk Form Lycanroc evolution, event bonuses & more

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey brings one of the most awaited evolutions of all time - the elusive Dusk Form Lycanroc. The unique form of Rockruff is a pain to get in the mainline games. It will be interesting to see what the evolution criteria will be in the mobile game. Other than that, Lustrous Odyssey will introduce the second part of the seasonal Special Research into the mix.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Lustrous Odyssey below.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey date & time

Lustrous Odyssey takes place from Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Dusk Form Lycanroc

Dusk Form Lycanroc makes its debut with Lustrous Odyssey. It is Rockruff's third evolution form, with the other two being the Midday and Midnight Forms. Shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc will also be available when the event begins.

According to Niantic, trainers will be able to hatch or encounter unique Rockruffs that will be able to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Timeless Travels Special Research

The Timeless Travels Special Reseach will receive its second part with the Lustrous Odyssey event. Rewards include XP, Stardust, and Rockruff encounters.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you Souvenirs.

Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you presents.

Your buddy will spend more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins.

Rockruff hatched from Eggs received as Adventure Sync rewards during Pokémon GO: Timeless Travels may have a chance to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey wild encounters

The wild encounters with increased spawn rate during Lustrous Odyssey are as follows:

Gastly [shiny encounter will be available]

Eevee [shiny encounter will be available]

Spinarak [shiny encounter will be available]

Sunkern [shiny encounter will be available]

Teddiursa [shiny encounter will be available]

Lunatone [shiny encounter will be available]

Solrock [shiny encounter will be available]

Yungoos [shiny encounter will be available]

Fomantis [shiny encounter will be available]

Morelull [shiny encounter will be available]

Espeon [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Umbreon [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey raids

The raid bosses during the event are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter will be available]

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter will be available]

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter will be available]

Rockruff [shiny encounter will be available]

Three-Star Raids

Lapras [shiny encounter will be available]

Aerodactyl [shiny encounter will be available]

Hisuian Braviary [shiny encounter will be available]

Wyrdeer [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey egg hatch and Field Research task encounters

Rockruff [including shiny encounter] will be available as a 2 km and 7 km egg hatch.

Lustrous Odyssey will have event-themed Field Research tasks with the following reward encounters:

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter will be available]

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter will be available]

Rockruff [shiny encounter will be available]

