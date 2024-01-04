How to get Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Aerodactyl will return to Pokemon GO 3-star raids in the Lustrous Odyssey event. You will be able to defeat this Fossil Pokemon with the best raid counters. The Aerodactyl Raid is set to start at 10 am local time on January 6, 2023, and end at 8 pm local time on January 10, 2023. So, you will have four days to capture the dinosaur-inspired critter, and you can attempt the battle solo or with squads.

One of the major highlights of the Lustrous Odyssey event is Dusk Form Lycanroc's debut. Many will be excited to get it, but also want to know if Aerodactyl is shiny in Niantic’s mobile game. This article details how to beat the monster, its shiny availability, battle stats, typing, weaknesses, and more.

How to get Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO

Win Aerodactyl Raid to add the Pokemon to your collection. (Image via TPC)

You can get Aerodactyl by beating it in Pokemon GO's 3-star raids using Electric, Rock, Steel, Water, and Ice-type moves. Include these attacks in your raid counters to deal significant damage.

Additionally, it resists Bug, Fire, Flying, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type moves, so avoid using them. They do not inflict the damage you need to defeat it.

Aerodactyl is a dual Flying and Rock-type Pokemon. Therefore, focus on its type weaknesses instead of its resistance to create the ideal raid team.

As a Raid Boss, it boasts 18,678 Combat Power (CP). However, its max CP reaches up to 3147 in the game. In addition to its stats, its Attack is 221, with a Defense of 159 and a Stamina power of 190.

How to defeat Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Best counters increase your winning chances. (Image via TPC)

It should be noted that Aerodactyl is weak to Electric, Rock, Steel, Water, and Ice-type counters in Pokemon GO. Here, the best strategy to boost the damage output is to use the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature. It activates when the Pokemon’s type matches the move’s type.

Check out the best counters for Aerodactyl:

Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash*

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash* Xurkitree : Thunder Shock and Discharge

: Thunder Shock and Discharge Shadow Swampert : Water Gun and Hydro Cannon*

: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon* Shadow Raikou : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Mega Blastoise : Water Gun and Hydro Cannon*

: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon* Shadow Rhyperior : Smack Down and Rock Wrecker*

: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker* Shadow Rampardos : Smack Down and Rock Slide

: Smack Down and Rock Slide Mega Swampert : Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Can you get shiny Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO?

Indeed, you can get Shiny Aerodactyl. (Image via TPC)

Shiny Aerodactyl made its Pokemon GO debut at the start of the Adventure Week 2018 event on May 24, 2018. Aerodactyl is barely featured in raids, so to find its shiny form is extremely rare in the title. That being said, if you want to get it, you’ll have to win Aerodactyl Raids.

Remember, the raid doesn’t guarantee you a shiny variant. You’ll need to win as many battles as possible for a chance to find it near the gym that hosts the raid. Once you spot it, you can feed Berries and use Poke Balls to catch it. That is all.

