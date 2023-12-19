How to get Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk expansion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has heralded the return of many beloved creatures from the older generations, including the electrifying evolution line of Elekid, Electabuzz and Electivire. While Electabuzz famously originated in Kanto its baby form, Elekid was introduced in Johto.

In an even more surprising turn of events, the franchise released a final evolution to this family in the Sinnoh region. For trainers eager to add these mono Electric-type creatures to their teams, here's a comprehensive guide to locating and catching Elekid, Electabuzz, and the coveted Electivire.

How to get an Elekid in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Elekid

Elekid, the pre-evolution of Electabuzz, predominantly inhabits the majority of the Canyon Biome within the Terarium. However, this pint-sized electric powerhouse can also be spotted in the depths of Chargestone caves, nestled within both the Canyon and Polar Biomes.

They are also found in a few parts of the West of the Savannah Biome, close to the Canyon Biome. Adventurous trainers seeking an Elekid won't need to expand their habitats, as this elusive creature can be found without any additional biome enhancements.

How to get an Electabuzz in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Electabuzz

Elekid's evolved form, Electabuzz, maintains a similar habitat to its younger counterpart, predominantly dwelling in the Canyon Biome and frequently seen within the Chargestone Cave. Capturing an Electabuzz poses a greater challenge compared to its pre-evolved form. To enhance your chances of securing this lightning-fast pocket monster, it's important to remember these points:

Type advantage : Exploit the Electric-type resistance by using Ground, Dragon, Grass, or Electric-type critters in battle.

: Exploit the Electric-type resistance by using Ground, Dragon, Grass, or Electric-type critters in battle. Strategic moves : Bring Electabuzz's HP down to the red zone and use moves like False Swipe to minimize its health to one. Inducing Paralysis or Sleep can significantly increase your capture success rate.

: Bring Electabuzz's HP down to the red zone and use moves like False Swipe to minimize its health to one. Inducing Paralysis or Sleep can significantly increase your capture success rate. Be prepared: Stock up on Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and Timer Balls to heighten your chances of a successful catch. Consider initiating the encounter with a Quick Ball for a stroke of luck.

How to get an Electivire in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Electivire

Regrettably, Electivire cannot be encountered naturally in the wild. The sole method to obtain this electrifying menace is through trading while holding an item called an Electirizer.

How to evolve Elekid into Electabuzz and Electivire?

Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire in Indigo Disk

Elekid will naturally evolve into Electabuzz at level 30. The subsequent evolution into Electivire necessitates a trade while holding an Electirizer.

The elusive Electirizer, a Trade Evolution Item, can be purchased from the Blueberry Academy School Store for 250 BP. This establishment offers an array of beneficial Trade Evolution items to aid you in your evolutionary quests.

While the journey to acquiring Elekid, Electabuzz, and Electivire in Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk might pose challenges, the thrill of capturing and evolving these electrifying creatures will undoubtedly add to any trainer's adventure in the vibrant world of the franchise. Moreover, this line of evolutionary family offers an excellent selection of Electric-type candidates to enhance your team.