How to get every Vivillon pattern in Pokemon GO

The newest creature to come to Pokemon GO, Vivillon is arguably the most unique addition to the mobile game. This is because of the numerous forms that Vivillon can evolve into. Much like Furfrou, another Pokemon from the Kalos region, many trainers may feel tempted to collect every possible variant of this creature.

However, in order to do so, players will need to know how to use the brand new postcard mechanic introduced to the mobile game along with Vivillon's debut. Given how new this mechanic is along with all the different varieties of Vivillon that trainers can obtain, some players may not be aware of how anything introduced in the latest update works.

Thankfully, evolving Vivillon into all of its different forms is far easier than most players think. To do so, players will need to understand how Pokemon GO's new postcard mechanic works and how they can make the most of this new feature.

Evolving Vivillon in Pokemon GO: How to obtain all 18 different forms

As previously mentioned, players can evolve Vivillon into its different forms by utilizing the new postcard mechanic. This new feature ties in directly with Pokemon GO's already existing gift-giving mechanic that players have been using for years to exchange pre-packaged gifts with other trainers on their friends list.

With every present that a trainer receives from another, they will receive a postcard based on which region the sending player sent the gift from. With a total of 18 postcards to collect, it will be difficult to obtain every possible postcard. Thankfully, Niantic provides players with a 400-friend limit per account, which should be more than enough space to add friends from every region.

However, as many players are sure to notice, there are many more than just 18 countries in the world, which means the postcards that players require relate more to the landscape of an area than it does to the exact location. Since not every Pokemon GO player is a geologist, Niantic has released a cheat sheet on the game's official Twitter page.

Looking at the diagram posted above, the majority of Vivillon's forms in Pokemon GO's postcards are available relatively close to each other. However, there are two that are much harder to come by than the others. They are the Elegant and Modern varieties. The Elegant form is exclusive to Japan while the Modern form is exclusive to the eastern United States.

Thankfully, the internet makes meeting like-minded people much easier as trainers only need a code to add players to their friends list. There are numerous social platforms that Pokemon enthusiasts have been using to find Raid Parties and such for years. Social media platforms like Facebook and Discord are great places to start as well.

To evolve Vivillon and obtain one of its different forms, players will need its candy to do so. Vivillon is the final stage of the Scatterbug evolutionary line. This means that players will need to evolve a Scatterbug into Spewpa in order to have the chance to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon.

In total, players will need 62 Scatterbug Candies to evolve a Scatterbug into Spewpa, then again into Vivillon. Multiply this by 18 and this means that players will need a total of 1116 Scatterbug candies to evolve every form of Vivillon in Pokemon GO.

