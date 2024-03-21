How to get Flabebe in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How can you get Flabebe in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? This floral Fairy-type Pokemon comes in many different colors and pops up quite often during Spring events or those tied to flowers, nature, or affection. Even better, as of the Verdant Wonders event on March 21, 2024, trainers can find and catch shiny Flabebe within Niantic's mobile title.

Although the ways to get Flabebe in Pokemon GO are pretty straightforward, there is a caveat since this particular creature is one of the game's many region-restricted 'mons. Finding Flabebe can be tricky, but finding specific Flabebe colors may be even more difficult for trainers, given their region-restricted spawning mechanics.

How to get Flabebe in Pokemon GO

Since its arrival at the Valentine's Day 2022 event, Flabebe has been found in the wild alongside other Pocket Monsters. However, depending on your location, only certain Flabebe with specific petal colors will spawn. This means you'll either have to do quite a bit of traveling to find all its forms or trade with other trainers who have them.

Regardless, each petal color of Flabebe and where they will spawn in the wild can be found below:

Red Flower - Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower - Asia-Pacific region

- Asia-Pacific region White Flower - Available worldwide

- Available worldwide Yellow Flower - The Americas and Greenland

- The Americas and Greenland Orange Flower - Available worldwide

As previously noted, certain events like Valentine's Day or the Verdant Wonders event also increase its spawn rates, allowing you to get Flabebe in Pokemon GO more often and accrue candies for them. However, no past events have allowed you to catch the different Flabebe colors outside of their home regions, so traveling and trading are still the likely routes for completionists.

In addition, if you're having trouble finding and getting Flabebe in Pokemon GO, you may want to use incense or lure modules to increase spawns around your character or a Pokestop, respectively. These won't guarantee Flabebe spawns, but they can at least increase Pokemon spawns, meaning the critter might pop up more often.

How to get shiny Flabebe in Pokemon GO

Shiny Flabebe debuted in the Verdant Wonders event (Image via Niantic)

As of the Verdant Wonders event, all five colors of Flabebe can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Much like the standard version, shiny Flabebe can be found in the wild with an approximate appearance chance of 1/512 or roughly .20%. This makes shiny Flabebe quite rare, but some events may boost its appearance rates on occasion, depending on the event.

When it comes to finding a shiny Flabebe, it's wise to use incense and lure modules as much as possible and tap on every Flabebe encounter you find on your game map. Even if you've caught plenty of these creatures, there's a small chance your next one might just be the shiny one.

