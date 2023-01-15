How to get Gallade and Gardevoir in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Several Pocket Monsters have a unique way of evolving in most games, including Pokemon GO. These monsters are the subject of collection and awe for trainers as many have unique traits or typings. Some notable Pokemon have multiple evolutions linked to just one fighter, and Ralts is one of them.

Ralts is a unique dual Psychic and Fairy-type Pocket Monster with two final evolutions. Pokemon GO players can unlock both of these evolutions in the game, but each has a specific way of doing so.

The final evolutions are Gallade and Gardevoir, based on the gender of the Ralts. Both these final evolutions have different types, powers, and stats in the game. Here’s all you need to know about Ralts and its final evolutions in Pokemon GO.

Steps to evolve Ralts into Gallade and Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

If you have caught a Kirlia in the wild or at an event, it probably cannot evolve any further. Pokemon GO trainers will need to get their hands on the Ralts and eventually evolve it down the line to get their hands on a Gallade or Gardevior. One must first encounter a Ralts to even think about getting either of its final evolutions. Remember, the gender of the Pokemon significantly affects its final form.

Male Ralts will evolve into a male Kirlia using 25 candy, and it's the same process as female Ralts. In the game, there is a 50-50% probability that trainers may encounter male or female Ralts in the wild. Male ones evolve into Male Kirlia, while Female Ralts can evolve into Female Kirlia. Still, both variants can evolve into Kirlia at level 20.

This is the first step to getting your hands on its final evolution. Once you have Kirlia, there are two possibilities of evolution. The Pocket Monster can evolve into a Gallade or Gardevoir according to its gender in Pokemon GO. But like the Kirlias in the wild, the Shadow versions can’t be evolved either.

After capturing a Male Ralts and evolving it into a Male Kirila, Pokemon GO trainers can work for Gallade. The evolutionary process requires 100x Candy and a Sinnoh Stone. Players can obtain a Sinnoh Stone by accomplishing Seven Field Research tasks or defeating Team Go Rocket Leader or other Pokemon GO Trainer in PvP battles. There are multiple ways to obtain Sinnoh Stone in the game.

However, if the Ralts are female, they will evolve into a Female Kirila and later into a Gardevoir. Players can check the gender of their Ralts by navigating to their profile in the game. A gender symbol can be found in the profile.

Gardevior is a highly sought-after Pocket Monster due to its powerful stats and unique dual typing of Psychic and Fairy-type. The Pocket monster has 237 Attack, 195 Defense, and 169 Stamina.

Notably, its attacking stat is identical to Gallade's, making both a powerhouse. But Gardevior’s other stats and typing differ from the dual psychic and fighting-type of Gallade.

Both the final evolution of Ralts are powerful monsters, they share identical attack stats, and the only difference is the typings. While one has a secondary typing of Fairy, the other is a Fighting-type. Selecting one of them mostly comes down to preference.

