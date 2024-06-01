How to get Gligar in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Trainers prefer to have Gligar in Pokemon GO because it's great for PvP battles. Niantic has already released Standard, Shiny, Shadow, and Shiny Shadow variants of Gligar. They can be caught, trained, and battled in the game, and if you’re wondering how to get the Ground and Flying-type Pokemon, we will explore all the known ways of obtaining them.

This guide will also help trainers learn what they need to do when Gligar spawns in the wild, arrives in the raids, and more. It’s worth noting that Shiny Gligar is hard to encounter due to its low spawn rate, and many do not even get it.

How can you get Gligar in Pokemon GO?

Gligar (Image via TPC)

Gligar is sought after by fans for multiple reasons, but you should own one in Pokemon GO for GO Battle League matches. An evolved Gilgar, known as Gliscor, is more competent in the league. That said, you need to do these things to encounter, catch, and get Gligar in the game:

Trending

Encounter and catch in the wild

Hatch Pokemon Eggs

Beat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Win GO Battle League (GBL) matches

1) Encounter and catch in the wild

You can encounter and catch Gligar in the wild in Pokemon GO. Events like Stadium Sights of the Shared Skies season feature Gligar. It can be found in the wild, along with different wild Pokemon.

Moreover, it has been in the overworld since 2017. This means that if you use Lure Modules and Incense, you can boost the spawn rate of Gligar. The more you encounter and obtain, the more Candies you collect.

2) Hatch Pokemon Eggs

Hatching Pokemon Eggs is the second way of getting Gligar. This monster can be collected by popping multiple 2 KM, 5 KM, 7 KM, and 10 KM eggs. You can even get lucky and find Shiny Gligar if you hatch tons of eggs during events.

3) Beat raid battles

Gligar in raids (Image via TPC)

Gligar has made an appearance in Pokemon GO Raid Battles as a 1-star raid boss. By defeating it, you can earn various valuable items and an encounter with a Gligar. So, encountering as many Gligar as possible may even help you come across a Shiny Gligar.

4) Complete Research Tasks

Niantic regularly introduces new research tasks for trainers to complete. To earn encounters with Gligar, one must complete various quests. In the past, players had to win a raid or catch 10 Flying-type Pokemon. That said, you should finish tasks to get Gligar in the game.

5) Win GO Battle League matches

Gligar is a Flying and Ground-type Pokemon, which is 256% weak to Ice and 160% weak to Water-type moves. Therefore, you can beat it in the GBL with these types of moves. The GBL runs regularly in Pokemon GO, but occasionally, one can find Gligar as a reward.

How to get Shiny Gligar in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Gligar (Image via TPC)

You can get the Shiny variant of Gligar in Pokemon GO from the wild, from Pokemon eggs, by beating Gligar raids, by finishing research quests, or by winning GBL fights. It has been available since the start of the Johto Journey event on September 2nd, 2019.