How to get Heat Rotom in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jun 04, 2024 09:04 GMT
Heat Rotom is one of many versions of Rotom in Pokemon GO. It recently made its debut during the GO Fest 2024: Sendai event in Japan. Trainers had to participate in the event to encounter and get this variant of Rotom. However, Niantic has yet to release its Shiny form. As such, trainers will need to wait for future events to collect Shiny Heat Rotom.

The Sendai event has already concluded, but the other occasions, including the Global Fest 2024, are upcoming. Although the content roadmaps for all fests have already been revealed, Niantic might throw a surprise at the final event. This surprise may be Photobomb encounters of Heat Rotom in Pokemon GO.

How can you get Heat Rotom in Pokemon GO?

Trainers can get Heat Rotom in Pokemon GO, but they will need to follow a different route to obtain it. The feature GO Snapshot uses AR technology to photograph a “picked” Pokemon in the real world with a Smeargle on it. Here, a picked critter is a chosen Pokemon for the Snapshot. If one sees a Smeargle photobombing with the chosen one, then it spawns in the wild to catch.

You should note that there is a limit to how many times you can meet a Photobombing monster in a day. Using the same GO Snapshot function, Heat Rotom can sometimes make a surprise encounter. It did so in the Fest 2024 event in Sendai, Japan. That said, if it returns to the mobile game, here is what you will need to do:

  • Start the game and open the Snapshot mode.
  • Select a Pokemon.
  • Photograph it multiple times.
  • Review the pictures you have taken.
  • See if Heat Rotom has appeared in them.
  • If it has, exit the screen and look in the wild.
  • You can then catch the Heat Rotom.

When will Shiny Heat Rotom debut in Pokemon GO?

The standard form of Heat Rotom recently debuted in Pokemon GO and is not yet available to global fans. Because of this, we assume that the Electric and Fire-type Pokemon will be released sometime in the future.

Can Heat Rotom evolve?

No, Heat Rotom is a unique form and cannot evolve in the game. However, there are other forms of Rotom, like Fan Rotom, Wash Rotom, Frost Rotom, and more. All of them share Electric as their primary type, but they have different secondary types. They are useful additions to one’s battle team.

