How to get Rotom in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Rotom in Pokemon GO is one of the most fascinating critters out there. Although primarily an Electric- and Ghost-type Pocket Monster, this critter has five different forms based on appliances with different elemental typings. GO Tour: Sinnoh marks the release of the regular form of Rotom in Pokemon GO.

Unlike most Pocket Monsters, Rotom cannot be encountered in the wild, in Eggs, or via raids in Niantic's mobile game. That might leave some players confused as to how to get it. This article will tell you everything you need to know about encountering regular Rotom in Pokemon GO as well as its other forms.

How to get Regular Rotom in Pokemon GO

Regular Rotom was released in Pokemon GO on February 16, 2024, during the GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles as part of the Global Unlock: Ghost in the Machine Special Research.

This Special Research can be unlocked using the code "0HY0UF0UNDM3." There is only one task to be completed in this event, which involves catching 30 Pocket Monsters originally discovered in the Sinnoh region.

Upon completing the task, you will be rewarded with 10 Rotom Candy, 479 Stardust, 479 Experience Points, and an encounter with Regular Rotom.

Can Regular Rotom be shiny in Pokemon GO?

According to the official announcement, Shiny Regular Rotom can be encountered by completing the Ghost in the Machine Special Research. However, the chances of this happening will be around 1-in-64, since this critter is not available in the wild.

Please note that the shiny rate indicates that each encounter with Regular Rotom has a 0.015625% chance of being shiny.

As of writing this article, each player can only get one encounter with Regular Rotom. Thus, only a few lucky ones will see this rare phenomenon.

How to get the different forms of Rotom in Pokemon GO?

Wash Rotom

This critter was released during GO Fest 2020 and could be found via Snapshot. Later on, it once appeared as a reward for completing the sixth part of the Anniversary Event Research.

Frost Rotom

This critter was available only during Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in Osaka, London, and New York City via Snapshot.

Mow Rotom

This form of the Plasma Pokemon was available only during Pokemon GO Fest 2022 in Sapporo, Seattle, and Berlin via Snapshot.

Heat and Fan Rotom have not been released in Niantic's game yet. For players who missed out on getting Wash, Frost, and Mow Rotom in Pokemon GO, unless Niantic announces a secondary way to find them, your best bet is to receive it through Trades.

