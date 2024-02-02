How to get a High Star Ranking in New Pokemon Snap

Taking unique and rare photographs of a subject is essential to get a High Star Ranking in New Pokemon Snap. The ranking system is divided into four types, ranging from one to four Stars. While the first two are comparatively more straightforward, the remaining pose a challenge. However, you will need skills and perseverance to take a quality image for the maximum stars and scores.

With the help of this article, you will understand what you need to do to obtain a High Star Ranking on this Nintendo Switch's Pokemon game.

New Pokemon Snap High Star Ranking guide

Ways to receive High Stars Ranking (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get a High Star Ranking in New Pokemon Snap, you must take an image of a subject with a unique pose and impression. This will be the most challenging task to complete if you don’t know what you should do to make a subject react. In the game, you will be given various throwable items crucial to getting a reaction from a Pokemon.

Take this as an example: A Caterpie minding its own business, meaning just crawling on the ground, will give you a one-star Ranking upon capturing that "walking" moment. In contrast, a Caterpie with a distinct reaction (happy, shocked, or amazed) rewards you with a four-star Ranking in New Pokemon Snap.

How to get four Stars on your Photos in New Pokemon Snap

Best ways to get four Stars on your Snaps (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can follow the details below to get an idea of how to earn four Stars from your subject’s Photo. However, remember that it doesn’t always guarantee a High Star Ranking. That is because various factors play a role in determining the ranking system. For instance, getting a High Star Ranking is incredibly hard on a low-level map if you have not unlocked a higher one.

That said, this is what you need to do:

Use Fluffruit : A Fluffruit is a New Pokemon Snap item that can be eaten by a subject in the game. By hurling the item at a Pocket Monster, you can get a reaction from them, which gives two Stars on your snap. Additionally, you can get more than that if the fruit is eaten.

: A Fluffruit is a New Pokemon Snap item that can be eaten by a subject in the game. By hurling the item at a Pocket Monster, you can get a reaction from them, which gives two Stars on your snap. Additionally, you can get more than that if the fruit is eaten. Throw Illumina Orbs : The second way to get a High Star Ranking is to throw Illumina Orbs. This material lights up the Pokemon. As long as everything is perfectly done, there exists a chance to get four Stars.

: The second way to get a High Star Ranking is to throw Illumina Orbs. This material lights up the Pokemon. As long as everything is perfectly done, there exists a chance to get four Stars. Using Scanner : Make sure you scan your environment properly. You might run into a Pokemon with a terrific pose and expression that might land a High Star Ranking.

: Make sure you scan your environment properly. You might run into a Pokemon with a terrific pose and expression that might land a High Star Ranking. Play music : The Pokemon reacts differently by listening to the music. Thus, at that time, to take a Photo.

: The Pokemon reacts differently by listening to the music. Thus, at that time, to take a Photo. Quality Image: To get more Stars on an image, try to put a Pokemon in the center.

Remember that your Photodex requires four different photographs of a subject, meaning you will only need one image with a four-star rating. So, worry not; as you unlock new levels, areas, and routes, you simultaneously increase the Research Level and receive the highest ranking on your Photo.

