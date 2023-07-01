How to get Irida and Flareon as Sync Pair in Pokemon Masters EX?

Pokemon Masters EX, set in the Pasio, is a popular mobile game that features beloved non-playable characters engaged in thrilling battles. Similar to Pokemon Go, Pokemon Masters EX has faced its share of challenges. However, the game does present unique and extraordinary moments featuring characters who typically receive limited attention in mainline anime and games.

As players venture through the Beginner's Phase in this title, they naturally unlock 22 Sync Pairs as part of the game's progression. As they continue their journey through the campaign, they'll encounter additional gameplay mechanics that unfold.

To acquire more Sync Pairs in Pokemon Masters EX beyond the initial 22, players can engage in Trainer Scouting. This feature enables them to summon new Sync Pairs by spending in-game currency known as gems. Each Scout costs 300 gems, and they can perform a 10x Scout for 3,000 gems, guaranteeing at least one 5-star Sync Pair.

How to obtain Irida and Flareon in Pokemon Masters Ex

Who is Irida?

Irida in Pokemon Legend Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Irida became the leader of the Pearl Clan in Pokemon Legends Arceus at a very young age. She exhibits unshaken courage when facing the expansive Hisui region. Irida's party comprises various evolutions of the Normal-type Eevee. In the Pokemon Masters EX, she already possesses a sync pair with Glaceon, and now Flareon will be joining her ranks.

How to get Irida and Flareon

The Cynthia & Garchomp Poké Fair Scout is also now live until July 1st 2023.



Serebii Update: Irida is now available in the Trainer Lodge in Pokémon Masters EX. Befriend her to get Irida & Flareon as a Sync Pair

In a notable development within Pokemon Masters EX, a recent update has introduced a fresh addition to the Trainer Lodge. Trainers with Irida & Glaceon are now allowed to invite Acerola to forge a newfound friendship. The goal is to attain a Friendship Level of 100, granting access to the all-new Sync Pair, Irida & Flareon.

As part of this update, the Trainer Lodge Topics page has been changed to include an insightful breakdown of the points awarded for conversing with Irida. This invaluable resource empowers Trainers with the knowledge needed to make the most of their interactions with her.

Irida and Flareon's Moveset in Pokemon Masters EX

Flareon Using Fire Fang in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fire Fang - Max power of 47-56 that uses 2 gauges and has a minimal chance of making the opponent flinch or burn.

X Attack - Sharply raises the user's Attack (Max 2 uses).

Flare Blitz - Max power of 123-147 that uses 3 gauges. It causes Flareon to take 25% of the damage caused but has a slight chance of causing a burn and heals itself if frozen.

Vast World - Raises Flareons Special Defence by 1 and critical hit rate by 2. It also applies a gradual healing effect on itself.

Sync Move 'Can't Stand the Swelter Fire Impact' - A Fire-type move with a maximum power of 200-240 increases the user's power if the target is already burnt.

Irida and Flareon's Passive and Theme Skills List in Pokemon Masters EX

Passive Skills

Standfast 9 - If an effect tag has recoil in it, Flareon reduces its damage

Aggravation 2 - With the additional effect of moves, the user increases the chance of inflicting the flinching, confused, or trapped condition.

Hostile Environment 2 - The user Raises the chance of inflicting status conditions with the additional effects of moves.

Flareon, The Flame Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Theme Skills

Fire Tech - Allies' Attack and Special Attack get boasted up by 12 when using Fire-type attacks. It also raises the Max Hp of all allied sync pairs by 12.

Sinnoh - Allies' Attack and Special Attack get boasted up by 1. It also raises the Max Hp of all allied sync pairs by 1.

Nature Lover - Allies' Attack and Special Attack get boasted up by 1. It also raises the Max Hp of all allied sync pairs by 1.

Artistic - Allies' Attack and Special Attack get boasted up by 1. It also raises the Max Hp of all allied sync pairs by 1.

We've already seen Flareon's potential in Lucas' sync pair, so Irida and Flareon might bring about some exciting plays among the participants. Aside from having an excellent offensive move pool, it has some game-changing support options.

This sync pair release also hopes for more Eevee evolutions with Irida to add more tactical options.

