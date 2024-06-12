How to get Kabutops in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Players have been getting their hands on Kabutops in Pokemon GO since the launch of the mobile game. Its shiny variant has also been available since the Adventure Week 2018 event. Both of these forms are highly sought-after because of their Fossil status. There are multiple Fossil Pokemon that you can capture in the title, but doing just so is challenging for many. This is because of their limited availability and extreme rarity.

However, those who have yet to get Kabutops can follow some of the obtainable methods that we will discuss in this guide. The guide will also tell you how you can get Shiny Kabutops in Pokemon GO.

How can trainers get Kabutops in Pokemon GO?

Kabutops (Image via TPC)

Trainers have limited options when looking for ways to acquire Kabutops in Pokemon GO. Niantic has not featured the monster extensively in their events. Instead, the developer has only used three of their gameplay features to bring the Shellfish Pokemon back to the player base. So, here are the approaches that you can take:

Encounter and catch in the wild

Complete Research tasks

Defeat Kabutops raids

1) Encounter and catch in the wild

Kabutops has been spotted in the wild since July 2016, meaning you can still encounter it even today. So, when you are aware that the creature is surfacing in the overworld, you can then use Incense and Lure Modules to improve its wild spawn.

Another passive effect that enhances wild monsters' rate of spawn is the Weather Boost. Kabutops have a higher chance of appearing in the wild if you’re present in Partly Cloudy and Rainy weather conditions. Therefore, make sure you activate the Lure Module and Incense in these weathers for better results.

2) Complete Research Task

Completing the research quests is another way of getting Kabutops in Pokemon GO. However, it is not a guaranteed approach that offers you its encounters upon finding them.

Niantic has only made a single provision, as of this writing, that provided fans a chance to collect Shellfish Pokemon from tasks. The Field Research story, which can be received by spinning Pokestops, once awarded trainers with Kabutops encounters.

3) Defeat Kabutops raids

Kabutops raids. (Image via TPC)

Kabutops is a dual Rock and Water-type Pokemon, which is 256% weak to Grass-type attacks and 160% weak to Electric, Fighting, and Ground types. The damage output of these moves can be boosted by activating the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. To do this, you can use Pokemon and moves with the same typing.

The upcoming event, titled Spelunker's Cove, is returning Kabutops in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. You can use the said attack to counter it.

How can trainers get Shiny Kabutops in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Kabutops (Image via TPC)

You can come by Shiny Kabutops in Pokemon GO by catching it in the wild, defeating Kabutops in 3-star raids, or completing Research tasks. Players can also get the Shiny version through trading; however, you will need to befriend a trainer who is willing to trade the Pocket Monster with you.

The Shiny odds of Kabutops spawning in the game are extremely low compared to the regular odds. As a result, only lucky players can add it to their collection.