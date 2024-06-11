Can you solo defeat Banette in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

You can defeat Banette in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo with the right Dark- and Ghost-type counters. Those who don’t have these counters will not be able to beat the raid boss because it is only weak to these elements. Moreover, there are various other things to consider before attempting this challenge, such as learning about the critter's stats, Combat Power, and more.

Trainers can pound most 3-star raid bosses like Banette due to their lower battle prowess compared to 4-star and 5-star Pocket Monsters. While beginners will struggle to take down Bannette in a raid, pros can win using potent Mega, Shadow, and regular counters.

That being said, here’s how solo raiders can beat Banette in Pokemon GO 3-star raids strategically.

How can a solo trainer beat Banette in Pokemon GO raids?

Banettes, as seen in the anime. (Image via TPC)

By using Ghost- and Dark-type attackers, you can easily conquer Banette in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. You can also use the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to boost the total damage output of these moves. However, to activate the effect, you must have similar types of Pokemon and moves.

As a 3-star raid figure, Banette will boast a Combat Power (CP) stat of 16,660. In addition, it will have an Attack stat of 218 and a Defense stat of 126. All the bosses of the same caliber will have more Hit Points (HP) than their normal Stamina stat. This data shows that the Marionette Pokemon is beatable individually.

When it comes to Banette's Fast and Charged Moves in this raid, the Pocket Monster uses the following attacks:

Fast Moves : Shadow Claw and Hex

: Shadow Claw and Hex Charged Moves: Shadow Ball, Thunder, and Dazzling Gleam

A Banette in Pokemon GO raids can use Ghost, Electric, and Fairy-type moves against your counters. Therefore, make sure to avoid critters that are weak to these attacks since they will only put you at a disadvantage.

The Pocket Monster’s Charged Moves can drastically reduce your raid parties' Stamina, so dodging them by moving right or left in the arena becomes pivotal for survivability. Lastly, you will want to stock up on medical items to heal your counters.

The time given to complete Banette raids is 180 seconds.

Best 3-star raid counters for Banette in Pokemon GO

Counters are needed to beat monsters. (Image via TPC)

Banette is a Ghost-type Pokemon hailing from the Hoenn region. It was introduced in Gen 3. Due to its typing, the Pokemon is 160% vulnerable to Dark and Ghost-type attacks.

You can improve your chances of winning against Banette in Pokemon GO by using strong regular, Mega, and Shadow Legendary Pokemon.

Use these Pokemon and moves to counter Banette:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Cursola: Hex and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing

Blacephalon: Astonish and Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

With the help of the above counters, solo trainers can defeat Banette in this Pokemon GO raid. It’s worth noting that you can also use these forces if you happen to encounter the Ghost-type doll in PvE Gym defense play.