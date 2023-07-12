How to get Kleavor in Pokemon GO?

One of the many newer creatures that may have eluded players in Pokemon GO is the Hisuian evolution for the fan-favorite Pokemon Scyther, Kleavor. Many fans want to complete their Pokedex or give the creature a run in the game's competitive Battle League, so many may want to know how they can add this monster to their collection.

However, finding and catching a Kleavor is more complex than many would hope for. With this in mind, players may want a refresher on how to do so. It may also be wise to know how to counter this monster if one ever encounters it in battle again.

Why is Kleavor not currently available in Pokemon GO?

Kleavor as it appears in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Kleavor is a Hisuian evolution, the creature's distribution closely resembles that of other Hisuian Pokemon like Wyrdeer, Hisuian Electrode, Voltorb, and Hisuian Braviary. The only exception to this limited availability is the evolution of Ursaring, Ursaluna. As such, players can expect Kleavor to appear only on special occasions.

Thankfully, players can keep up-to-date on when Kleavor and any other Hisuian Pokemon will be available in Pokemon GO by checking the "News" tab of the official website for the game. Here, players can also read up on upcoming and current events in the game and see if any creatures encountered at the time can be found in their shiny variants.

Though many players will be unhappy to hear it, the simple truth as to why Kleavor cannot easily be found in the mobile game is because that is simply the way it is. Niantic limits special Hisuian evolutions behind certain Raid Day events, and no word exists about Kleavor's comeback.

Is Kleavor good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Thankfully, competitive players are not missing out on much as Kleavor is a terrible choice for use in the mobile game's competitive Battle League and any other battle players may find themselves in. Sadly, This is due to Kleavor's lack of an excellent fast attack since it only has access to Quick Attack and Air Slash, which are moves that do not benefit from the Same-Type Attack Bonus.

The Bug and Rock typings individually do not offer much defensive utility, and combining them does not do Kleavor any favors. Though its stats are decent, its poor typing and lack of impactful fast attacks leave Kleavor to fall flat in battle, making Scizor, the standard evolution, much better use of time and effort to obtain.

How to counter Kleavor in Pokemon GO

If Kleavor makes a comeback for a Raid Day event, players must know some counters they can use to take the creature down more easily in battle. Kleavor is weak to Water, Steel, and other Rock-type attacks. As such, creatures like Heatran, Swampert, and Metagross are all optimal counters.

