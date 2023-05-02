What is the best moveset for Scizor in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's recent Mega Raid changes have yielded an uptick in the appearances of Mega Scizor and its standard counterpart. As a result, many trainers have been able to catch the capable Bug/Steel-type without evolving Scyther first. Scizor originates from the second generation of Pokemon games and sports an impressive maximum attack stat in Niantic's mobile title.

While Scizor can perform in battle on its own, it's a good idea to optimize its moveset in Pokemon GO based on what arena it's stepping into. The creature may need different moves depending on what opponent it's facing in PvE or PvP combat, and trainers should set its attacks accordingly.

Fortunately, Scizor's Bug/Steel-type movesets in Pokemon GO can serve it well in both PvE and PvP.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended PvE and PvP movesets for Scizor in Pokemon GO

Like most Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, Scizor benefits considerably from optimizing its movesets depending on what the player wants to use it for. Specifically, catering toward PvP or PvE combat will benefit the creature in the long run.

Since trainers tend to know their PvE opponents ahead of time, they can comfortably give Scizor a pure Bug or Steel-type moveset. However, PvP opponents are much more varied, and Scizor will likely need a more diverse set of attacks to thrive in most GO Battle League formats.

Here are the recommended movesets for Scizor in Pokemon GO:

PvE - Bullet Punch and Iron Head or Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

- Bullet Punch and Iron Head or Fury Cutter and X-Scissor PvP - Fury Cutter, Iron Head, and Night Slash

With the movesets outlined above, Scizor should perform quite well in any battle it enters in Pokemon GO.

The PvE movesets allow Scizor to battle as a pure Bug or Steel-type attacker while dealing quality damage and gaining a good amount of energy. Obviously, trainers will want to use these movesets based on the PvE opponent that Scizor is facing and whether it's weak to Bug or Steel-type attacks.

However, when Scizor steps into the PvP arena, it needs to diversify its elemental type coverage. This is where the PvP moveset comes in, which encapsulates Scizor's ability to attack with Steel, Bug, and Dark-type moves. This should help it deal with different opponents of varied elemental types and give it improved viability in PvP formats despite its relatively low durability.

Granted, this moveset won't account for every opponent that Scizor can encounter in the GO Battle League. However, trainers can cover this Pocket Monster's weaknesses by providing it with teammates capable of taking on opponents that it can't directly deal with.

It's also worth noting that the effectiveness of Scizor's movesets is immensely magnified if it Mega Evolves. Since Mega Scizor is permitted in PvE raids and some special PvP formats, it can become an even more capable fighter, and its damage output can skyrocket.

Mega Evolution is only temporary, but trainers who use it wisely will very clearly reap the rewards no matter what battle Scizor finds itself in.

Poll : 0 votes