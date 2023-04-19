What is the best moveset for Victreebel in Pokemon GO?

The end of "A Mystic Hero" event changed the Pokemon GO Raid bosses' lineup once again. Victreebel is returning as a Tier-3 Raid boss this April 2023, including other powerful monsters like Vileplume and Whimsicott. Trainers can now have a chance of catching Victreebel after winning the Raid battle. The bell-like monster has some of the best moves in its power range.

Victrebeel evolves from Weepinbell using 100 Candy and is the final evolution of Bellsprout. Niantic released the monster in July 2016, along with the game's launch.

It is a dual Grass/Poison-type originally found in the Kanto region (Gen 1). With powerful stats of 207 Attack, 135 Defense, and 190 Stamina, the monster gets its CP boosted as a Raid Boss. That said, this article provides information on the best moveset of Victreebel.

All 7 moves of Victreebel have STAB Potential in Pokemon GO

Victreebel has 7 moves in Pokemon GO, and all attacks generate the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. The monster has 2 Fast Moves and 5 Charged Moves, all with Poison and Grass-type attributes. Its Fast Moves consist of Acid and Razor Leaf, while Solar Beam, Sludge Bomb, Leaf Blade, Leaf Tornado, and Acid Spray are the Charged Moves.

Acid is a Poison-type attack that deals 9 damage and generates 8 energy in Pokemon GO. With a brief cooldown period of 0.8 seconds, it gets boosted by Cloudy weather conditions. This Fast Move is super effective against Fairy and Grass-type Pocket Monsters.

The Grass-type Razor Leaf is its second and final Fast Move that wreaks 13 damage. It generates 7 energy and needs 1 second to cool down in Pokemon GO. This move is super effective against Ground, Rock, and Water-type monsters, especially in Sunny Weather conditions.

Now, regarding Victreebel's Charged Moves, the Grass-type move Solar Beam inflicts a tremendous amount of 180 damage. It costs 100 energy and has a cooldown period of 4.9 seconds. This move deals increased damage in Sunny weather conditions and is super effective against Ground, Water, and Rock-type fighters.

The Leaf Blade is another of its Charged Moves that muster 70 damage and costs 33 energy. The Grass-type attack has a cooldown period of 2.4 seconds, and deals increased damage in Sunny Weather conditions. It is super effective against Ground, Water, and Rock-types in Pokemon GO.

This Pocket Monster has another Grass-type Charged Move, Leaf Tornado. Boosted by Sunny weather conditions, the move deals 45 damage and costs 33 energy. It takes 3.1 seconds to cool down and is super effective against Water, Ground, and Rock-type monsters.

This dual Grass/Poison-type monster has 2 Poison-type Charged Moves in its arsenal. One of the Poison-type attacks is Sludge Bomb, which inflicts 80 damage. It costs 50 energy and has a cooldown period of 2.3 seconds. This attack deals increased damage to Fairy and Grass-types in Cloudy weather conditions.

Its other Poison-type Charged Move is Acid Spray, which deals only 20 damage in Pokemon GO. The move costs 50 energy and is boosted by Cloudy weather conditions. This move has a cooldown of 3 seconds and is super effective against Fairy and Grass-type monsters.

While the players can use these 7 moves, its best Pokemon GO moveset combines Acid and Leaf Blade that deals with 13.05 DPS. Sunny and Cloudy weather conditions boost this fighter's performance.

One can make the most of this monster with proper meta-knowledge of the types it should avoid or confront. Although weak against Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Ice-type moves, it can resist Grass, Fairy, Electric, Water, and Fighting-type attacks fairly. The dual-type monster's shiny and shadow variants are also available in Pokemon GO.

