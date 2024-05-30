How to get Klefki in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Klefki, a region-locked Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon GO during the Kalos celebration event in 2020, is returning to the game. It typically spawns in various locations in France, but trainers have reported encountering it in neighboring countries.

Klefki, a Generation 6 critter, has a keyring-like design and is known as the Key Ring Pokemon. It is a dual Steel and Fairy-type Pokemon and is famous for its Prankster ability in the mainline games.

Trainers can only find Klefki in the wild, so attempting to obtain it through raids, research quests, or eggs is futile. With that said, this article will provide details on how to obtain Klefki in Pokemon GO.

All known ways to get Klefki in Pokemon GO

Klefki is a Fairy and Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO with a max Combat Power (CP) of 2204. It is weak to Ground and Fire-type attacks and resistant to a wide variety of moves. One should know that it is a strong fighter but is an extremely rare find.

That said, here is how you can get Klefki in the game.

Catch in the wild

Trade

Catching Klefki in the wild

Klefki is a regional Pokemon that normally appears in the wild in France. However, since catching Klefki in Pokemon GO is only possible by going there, you should look for online friends who will want to trade it with you.

For the first time, Klefki will make its appearance in Japan during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai. Except for this, it will not be available at other local GO Fest events. Hence, trainers outside of France can go to Sendai to search for Klefki in the wild. Once you're there, you can turn on the effects of Lure Modules and Incenses to boost the wild spawn rate.

Trade Klefki

Trade is a mechanic in Pokemon GO that allows trainers to transfer their Pokemon to friends at the cost of Stardust. In this process, one can also earn Candies for the traded Pokemon.

Since capturing Klefki is challenging for many trainers, they can go with the trade approach. Moreover, if someone has already obtained a Klefki through the approach, it cannot be sent/received again.

Is shiny Klefki available?

No, shiny Klefki has yet to debut in Pokemon GO. However, it may be introduced in the near future.

Pokemon GO players who will be participating in Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai can read this article to learn a few things about the event.