How to get Leafeon in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite's roster will expand yet again on June 8, 2023, with the introduction of Leafeon as part of the Eevee Festival event. The Grass-type Eeveelution will be a Speedster role license, offering plenty of offensive firepower and mobility to serve as a jungler and ganker in Unite Battles.

When Leafeon drops on Pokemon Unite's roster, like many other Unite Licenses before it, it can be obtained by spending Aeos Gems using real-world money. Approximately one week later, trainers can obtain Leafeon via Aeos Coins which can be earned during ordinary gameplay.

However, thanks to Pokemon Unite's Eevee Festival, a third option may present itself, although trainers may need to wait some time before being able to use it.

How to obtain Leafeon's Unite License in Pokemon Unite

In most situations, players in Pokemon Unite will need to purchase Leafeon with Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems after its release. It will be available for Aeos Gem purchases on June 8, but trainers may need to wait until June 15 or later if they'd prefer to use Aeos Coins without worrying about microtransactions.

Purchasing Leafeon in Pokemon Unite

Open the game and access the main menu. From here, select the shopping cart icon. Select the Unite Battle Committee to the left of the shop screen and then press the Enter button. Pick Leafeon from the list of available Unite Licenses. You must click on the Obtain button to the right of the screen under the image of Leafeon's license. Choose to either use Aeos Gems or Aeos Coins for your purchase. Depending on when you decide to buy Leafeon, you may only be limited to Aeos Gem purchases. Regardless, press the Obtain button once again under your preferred method. If you have insufficient Gems or Coins, you'll be notified and asked to collect more through normal gameplay for Aeos Coins or via real-world money for Aeos Gems. Otherwise, your Coins/Gems will be deducted from your account and Leafeon will be added to your roster of playable licenses.

In addition to the methods listed above, it's possible that Pokemon Unite players may also be able to use the Eevee Festival event to their advantage to obtain Leafeon's Unite License. This is all thanks to the event's Eevee Appeal-o-Rama Challenge.

As trainers complete matches and play as other Eeveelutions like Espeon, Umbreon, and Glaceon, they'll collect Eevee Coins and unlock tracks in the Appeal-o-Rama Challenge. At 200, 500, and 1,000 coins, players will obtain puzzle piece selection boxes that can be opened and used to complete a puzzle for a specific Unite License.

The puzzle piece box has centered on every Eeveelution that's available in Pokemon Unite so far as long as they've been obtainable with Aeos Coins. Following that logic, if players keep playing the game and unlock the puzzle piece boxes, they may be able to redeem the boxes in their inventory when Leafeon becomes available for Aeos Coin purchases.

Obviously, since Leafeon has yet to reach its Aeos Coin purchase period, it isn't entirely confirmed that the puzzle piece boxes will work as intended. However, if they do, trainers may be able to stash their boxes and use them to unlock Leafeon's Unite License sometime around June 15, 2023.

