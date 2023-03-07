5 strongest Pokemon Unite licenses in current meta (March 2023)

Pokemon Unite's roster is a far cry from how it was at launch. In the years since its Summer 2021 release date, several new playable Pocket Monsters have been made available for trainers to use in Unite Battles.

However, not all Pokemon are created equal, and some suit the current meta more than others. This isn't to say that players can't win with less powerful Pocket Monsters, but some options are just better equipped to deal with top picks and benefit more from a well-built loadout and moveset.

For these reasons, some options tend to rise to the top when it comes to being picked in both standard and ranked formats.

As of March 2023, the Pokemon Unite meta has remained roughly the same as in previous months, but the inclusion of Zacian has shaken things up.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Urshifu and other great Unite licenses to use in Pokemon Unite for March 2023

1) Zacian

Released as part of Pokemon Day 2023, Zacian has skyrocketed up the meta rankings in the days following its debut.

The Galar region Legendary is an All-Rounder with excellent AOE damage potential and the ability to jungle proficiently. It can be built for pure damage or as an exclusive jungler. However, gearing it towards damage allows it to fit the role of either a laner or a jungler in team makeups without sacrificing any kill/score potential.

Zacian can only equip two held items since it has to hold the Rusted Sword by default, but the impact of this is completely negligible when the creature is well-built.

The Pocket Monster's excellent scaling, cooldown reduction abilities, and multi-target AOE damage make it a versatile and deadly opponent in nearly any Pokemon Unite format.

2) Greninja

Greninja has arguably been the best Attacker in Pokemon Unite for some time now, and this hasn't changed as of late. The creature's excellent speed and maneuverability give it mobility on par with most Speedsters, and it can deal excellent damage both in melee range and from a distance.

Greninja's ability to disrupt opponents is also well-documented. A well-timed Greninja gank can be incredibly difficult to escape from without prior planning to counter it.

The powerful Water-type starter has quite the learning curve in Pokemon Unite. However, once trainers have learned its nuances, it can be a very difficult opponent to overcome.

3) Urshifu

Though it was released in Pokemon Unite with relatively little fanfare compared to many other Pocket Monsters, Urshifu is versatile and capable as a jungler and a laner.

By switching between its Single Strike and Rapid Strike styles, Urshifu can be a high burst nuker or a more sustained brawler with quality survivability.

The move, Unseen Fist, is also a huge benefit to Urshifu's kit. The attack ignores shields, making it an excellent way to bring the pain against Defenders and shield-heavy Supporters.

4) Gengar

Gengar has had a tumultuous history in Pokemon Unite, particularly due to the heavy nerf to its Sludge Bomb/Hex build. However, it has found a second life in the meta thanks to its Shadow Ball/Dream Eater build, which sees the Ghost/Poison-type Pokemon return to the forefront as one of the top burst damage dealers in the game.

Gengar doesn't have the range it once did, and it can be pretty fragile when focused down. However, when played tactically, it remains one of the most dangerous single-target slayers in the game.

Gengar takes time to learn and has a slow start in Pokemon Unite Battles. However, once it has access to its full moveset, opposing trainers have to exercise caution when dealing with this beloved Speedster.

5) Sableye

Sableye may be considered a Supporter in Pokemon Unite, but it is a tiny menace when left unchecked in a Unite Battle.

A combination of inherent stealth mechanics, different stun and disable moves, and a Unite Move that can force opponents into quick retreat makes Sableye a pain to lane against when it isn't hard countered.

However, Pokemon Unite trainers who opt for Sableye should keep in mind that it isn't a Supporter in the traditional sense. Though it has many means of disabling or disrupting enemies solo or in teamfights, it can't heal its teammates or shield them. This means that squishier carries like Delphox, Cinderace, and Glaceon can be left in compromising positions depending on the situation.

