How to get Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Shiny and regular Mega Alakazam are available in Pokemon GO and can be obtained using Mega Energy. If you have a regular Alakazam, you can evolve it into a Mega Alakazam. Similarly, as long as you have a shiny Alakazam, Shiny Mega Alakazam’s evolution can also be triggered.

Mega Raids return Mega Pokemon like Mega Alakazam from time to time. Fortunately, its raid will start on May 2, 2024, at 10 am local time and end on May 16, 2024, at 10 am local time. Here's a guide on acquiring the raid boss in the game.

Win Mega Alakazam Raids to get Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO

Mega Alakazam (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Alakazam is a powerful Psychic-type Pokemon with a maximum CP of 5099 in Pokemon GO. Generally, it has an Attack stat of 367, a Defense stat of 207, and a Stamina stat of 146.

What’s challenging about the Mega Alakazam raid is that one needs a team of three to seven trainers to beat it. Thus, going solo against it is a mistake.

If Mega Alakazam appears in Mega Raids, its standard CP dramatically boosts, while its Stamina power touches new heights, making it a remarkable tanker. But, exploiting its Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type move weaknesses is vital to win against it. Doing so helps conquer Mega Alakazam Raids and earn Alakazam encounters and energy.

Alakazam Mega Energy is essential to evolve Alakazam into Mega Alakazam. Incidentally, this is the only way to get Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO. So, one should build powerful raid counters with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This effect is crucial to beating its raids.

After defeating Mega Alakazam, Alakazam will appear near your location. You can collect Mega Energy and several unique items from this raid. There is also a chance to encounter shiny Alakazam sometimes. Since shiny encounters are all about meeting odds and being lucky, getting a shiny Psi Pokemon becomes challenging. Thus, only a few lucky trainers can really obtain shiny Mega Alakazam.

Pokemon GO Mega Alakazam: Best raid counters

A wizard-like Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokemon that is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. Here are the names of 10 Pokemon and their moves:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Bantette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing

Gholdengo: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Pinsir: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Guzzlord: Snarl and Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl and Shadow Ball

How to get shiny Mega Alakazam in Pokemon GO?

This counter variant is very appealing. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Using 200 Alakazam Mega Energy for the first time, your shiny Alakazam in Pokemon GO can evolve into a shiny Mega Alakazam. Right after that, you will only require 40 Energy for the evolution.