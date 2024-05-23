How to get Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Mega Pidgeot is making a grand return to Mega Raids in Pokemon GO. Starting Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, trainers will have the chance to encounter and battle this majestic Pokemon until Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time. Whether you're a seasoned trainer or new to the game, here's everything you need to know about obtaining the Kanto habitant, Mega Pidgeot, including how to get its shiny variant.

How to encounter Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO?

Mega Pidgeot as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Mega Pidgeot, you first need a regular Pidgeot and some Pidgeot Mega Energy. Pidgey and Pidgeotto are relatively common spawns in the wild, with Pidgey being the most frequent. Pidgeotto spawns less often, and Pidgeot is the rarest of the three in the wild.

To Mega Evolve Pidgeot into Mega Pidgeot, you'll need 100 Pidgeot Mega Energy for the first time. Subsequent Mega Evolutions will only require 20 Mega Energy.

Aside from wild spawns, Mega Raids are the best way to catch this aerial threat from the Kanto region.

Can Mega Pidgeot be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Mega Pidgeot and Shiny Mega Pidgeot as seen in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, you can get a Shiny Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO. However, obtaining it involves a bit of luck and strategy.

Methods to encounter a Shiny Pidgeot:

Wild Spawns : Encountering a Shiny Pidgey in the wild and evolving it is one way. Shiny Pidgey can be evolved into Shiny Pidgeotto and then into Shiny Pidgeot.

: Encountering a Shiny Pidgey in the wild and evolving it is one way. Shiny Pidgey can be evolved into Shiny Pidgeotto and then into Shiny Pidgeot. Mega Pidgeot Raids: Participating in Mega Pidgeot Pokemon GO Raids offers another chance. After defeating Mega Pidgeot in a raid, there's a possibility of encountering a Shiny Pidgeot as a reward. Keep in mind that this is not guaranteed and requires persistence.

Tips to increase your chances:

Participate in Multiple Raids : The more Mega Pidgeot Raids you win, the higher your chances of encountering a Shiny Pidgeot.

: The more Mega Pidgeot Raids you win, the higher your chances of encountering a Shiny Pidgeot. Community Coordination : Join local Pokemon GO groups or communities to find more raid partners. This can help you tackle more raids within the event timeframe.

: Join local Pokemon GO groups or communities to find more raid partners. This can help you tackle more raids within the event timeframe. Use Raid Passes Wisely: Maximize your use of Raid Passes by participating in as many raids as possible.

How to Evolve a Pidgey into Mega Pidgeot?

Mega Pidgeot's evolution line (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's a quick guide on evolving your Pidgey all the way to Mega Pidgeot:

Catch and Evolve Pidgey: Start by catching a Pidgey. Evolve it into a Pidgeotto using 12 Pidgey Candy. Evolve Pidgeotto into Pidgeot: Use 50 Pidgey Candy to evolve Pidgeotto into Pidgeot. Mega Evolve Pidgeot: Gather 100 Pidgeot Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Pidgeot for the first time. For future Mega Evolutions, you'll only need 20 Mega Energy each time.

Use Pinap Berries more often while catching and make one of the evolution lines as your buddy partner to get more candies and speed up this process.

You can earn Mega Energy by defeating Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raids, completing specific research tasks, or occasionally by walking with your Buddy Pokemon if you've previously Mega Evolved a Pokemon in its evolutionary line.

Mega Pidgeot’s return to Mega Raids provides a fantastic opportunity for trainers to add this powerful Pokemon to their collection. Whether you're aiming for a regular Mega Pidgeot or the elusive Shiny variant, persistence and strategy are key. By participating in multiple raids, evolving wild catches, and coordinating with fellow trainers, you'll maximize your chances of success.