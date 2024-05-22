You can solo defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids if you have the right counters in your raid party. This Pokemon is a Flying-type Raid boss that comes with a good set of moves. So, it can be an uphill battle for solo raiders without knowing how to approach this monster alone.

This article looks at everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids, including some of the best counters for the Pocket Monster.

Is it hard to solo defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

As mentioned earlier, Mega Pidgeot is a Flying-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Electric (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Ice (160% increased damage)

The creature is resistant to the following typings:

Grass

Fighting

Bug

As a Mega Raid boss, Mega Pidgeot has a Combat Power (CP) stat of 38,576. It has 280 Attack and 175 Defense, which is pretty low for a raid boss. Even though it has a strong attack stat, it might not last long enough to use that if you counter it with monsters that do super effective damage.

Its inability to defend itself well against strong raid attackers and your easy access to strong counters will let you solo defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

For this Mega Flying-type beast, you must have maxed-out or high-level Rock-, Electric-, and Ice-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against it:

Xurkitree

Therian Forme Thundurus

Zekrom

Rampardos

Electivire

Rhyperior

Tyrantrum

Raikou

Magnezone

Zapdos

Luxray

Gigalith

Terrakion

Mamoswine

Tapu Koko

Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Tyranitar

You can use a lot of easy-to-max counters for Mega Pidgeot, so building a strong raid party will not be a tough task. If you can learn the attack patterns of this beast, it won't be hard to parry this raid boss and take it down with super-effective counterattacks from your raid attackers.

