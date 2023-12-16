How to get Meloetta in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now

Meloetta can be found in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This creature is an iconic Normal- and Psychic-type Mythical Pocket Monster that was first introduced in the fifth generation. While it comes in two forms, namely Aria Forme and Pirouette Forme, you can only catch the former in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to encounter the Aria Forme of Meloetta in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet and add it to your collection of Pocket Monsters.

Meloetta location in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Meloetta's location in this DLC (Image via TPC)

To locate this monster in the Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet, you will have to visit the Coastal Biome. The exact location can be seen in the picture above, situated to the northeast of Torchlit Labyrinth.

There will be a dark patch of grass on the map next to something that looks like an upside-down U. That is the place where you will have to go to catch this Mythical Pocket Monster.

If you see air circling around you upon reaching this location, you will know you are where you are supposed to be. The mild whirlwind will denote the place where a player needs to stand to initiate the summoning of this beast.

How to catch Meloetta in the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You will have to spin in a clockwise manner (Image via TPC)

Once you reach this place with the whirlwind, you will have to make your character spin clockwise for 10 to 20 seconds. It might seem like a gimmick, but we have tested this method and have successfully encountered and caught this Mythical creature.

Once you finish spinning, press the down button on the D-pad to open the in-game camera and change the filter to Sepia. Then, with the filter set to Sepia, look around while standing at the same place. You should be able to hear a relic song starting to play in the background.

This will indicate that the process has worked successfully, and you should be able to spot Meloetta as you look around through the camera.

You can then come out of the camera and battle this Mythical Pocket Monster to catch it. Make sure not to use any move that will do too much damage to Meloetta. If your attacker hits too hard, this monster will faint, and you will not be able to catch it in the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Can Meloetta be Shiny in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

This Pokemon will spawn close to you (Image via TPC)

This Pokemon is among the many monsters that have been shiny-locked. As a result, you will not be able to find a shiny variant of this monster in this DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

