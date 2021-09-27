How to get Mienshao in Pokemon GO

Players can never have too many Fighting-types in Pokemon GO, making Mienshao a welcome addition to any team.

Mienshao is native to the Unova region, where Fighting-types can be found all over the place. Conkeldurr, Throh, Sawk and Scraggy are just some of the other Fighting-types from Generation V, and that’s without mentioning the Swords of Justice (Virizion, Terrakion, Cobalion and Keldeo). Mienshao can be a decent option for Raids or Great League, but it’s a bit tricky to encounter one.

Mienshao Pokemon encounter available through GO Battle League rewards

In order to catch Mienshao, trainers are going to need to rank up in the GO Battle League. Every season, Pokemon GO offers different rewards for climbing the ranks. These rewards usually come in the form of Pokemon encounters as well as items.

Specifically, trainers will need to be Rank 6 in order to get Mienfoo. From there, they can then feed it 50 candy to evolve into Mienshao

The way trainers rank up in the GO Battle League is simply through playing and winning battles. Every player starts off at Rank 1, and with each set of objectives they complete, they move up a rank.

After Rank 20, trainers get ranks based on their rating. These ranks go from Ace, Veteran, Expert, and finally Legend for the elite players. To reach Rank 6 for Mienshao, trainers will need to win a total of 17 battles.

Outside of Mienshao, there is a solid number of great Pokemon that trainers can get by climbing the GO Battle League ranks in Season 9. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Rank 1: Charizard

Veteran Rank: Noibat

Expert Rank: Deino

Legend Rank: Pikachu Libre

How good is Mienshao?

Like many other Fighting-types, Mienshao has a huge Attack stat at 258. It doesn’t have great bulk, so it should be more used as a glass cannon.

Sadly, Mienshao has a pitiful moveset. Its Fighting-type STAB charge move, Brick Break, is really scraping the bottom of the barrel. Its strongest move is Grass Knot. Mienshao could compete with other strong Fighting-types if it had better moves like Dynamic Punch or even Close Combat.

