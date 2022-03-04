How to get Mushroom Cake in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mushroom Cakes are great items for trainers to stock up on in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

One of the most effective ways of catching Pokemon in the wild is tossing out food that they like. Some of them, though, have very picky appetites. Some examples are Dragons like Garchomp, but they will be attracted to these Mushroom Cakes.

Special item can help trainers catch strong Pokemon

There are two ways to get Mushroom Cakes; one is through upgrading through the shop, and the other is through completing a specific request. Once the shop is upgraded enough, Mushroom Cake can be bought from the shops in Jubilife City for 400 dollars.

Trainers will only unlock this, though, after completing the Getting Ahold of New Wares request, which is given out by Choy. Trainers should have access to this if they’ve dealt with the Arezu’s Predicament part of the story.

The other way to access Mushroom Cakes is to complete the Mushroom Cake Marketing request. This will get trainers the recipe for Mushroom Cakes so that they can crank them out on their own.

Cake-Lure Base is one of the indgredients in Mushroom Cake (Image via Game Freak)

To start this request, trainers will want to head to the Heights Camp in Obsidian Fieldlands and talk to Morel. He will give the mission, which is only to give him one Springy Mushroom.

Any trainer who has been picking up resources throughout the game should have plenty of Springy Mushrooms, but if not, they are found beneath trees. Luckily, the wood areas of Obsidian Fieldlands are a great place to hunt for Springy Mushrooms.

Alternatively, Springy Mushrooms also drop from Paras. The cliffs behind Heights Camp leads to an area with loads of Paras around, so that’s a great place to farm Springy Mushrooms if trainers prefer this method.

After grabbing a Springy Mushroom, return to Morel, and he will grant the recipe for Mushroom Cake. If trainers just want one Mushroom Cake to catch one Pokemon, they can also find one after breaking the boxes in Cobalt Coastlands.

